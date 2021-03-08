Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 8

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): This is your lucky day, as something desired may be fulfilled immediately. Eating small portions is likely to keep you in good shape. Expected payments are likely to get delayed, but will be received. You will be able to prove your mettle in a competitive situation and come out with flying colors. Homemakers may feel overworked and crave for a change. A family outing is likely to prove enjoyable. Avoid taking any decisions related to property today.

Love Focus: Romance promises to keep you cheerful and charged!

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A well-planned trip promises a great time. Property issues are likely to be resolved as per your thoughts. Those awaiting results are assured of succeeding with flying colours. Health remains satisfactory. Managing your finances is likely to strengthen the funds in hand. Excellent environment at work is likely to make work fun and boost your efficiency. You have your reasons to get worried about a family youngster but keep your outlook positive.

Love Focus: An exclusive outing with sweetheart is indicated and will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): An exciting evening out is on the cards and will prove immensely enjoyable. A new acquisition can put you in the exclusive club. You will be able to get an urgent loan from a friend or a relative for something important. You may not be able to follow a tough workout regimen, so modify it to suit your strength and stamina. Those involved in buying and selling are likely to hit upon a good bargain. Do not take family for granted as it may cause resentment.

Love Focus: Some differences can crop up between young or newlywed couples.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A lot of travelling is foreseen in official capacity. You are likely to get through someone’s wrong intentions regarding your property. You will be able to achieve much more than expected on the academic front. Health wise you feel on the top of the world. You may not find yourself in the best of financial health, but this is a passing phase and may trouble you only temporarily. Something that you have accomplished on the professional front is likely to get recognition. A misunderstanding over a trivial issue will be clarified before it spoils the domestic environment.

Love Focus: Those confused about their relationship status are likely to hold it strongly now.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Your happiness generally lies in the happiness of those close to you, so expect a great time with your near and dear ones today. Those driving will need to keep their eyes on the road and avoid recklessness. Those in property business can find the day profitable. You will need to keep the right mental attitude to achieve success on the academic front. Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. The days appears satisfactory on the financial front. Professionally, this seems to be a challenging day as you may be required to tread unfamiliar territory.

Love Focus: Those in love will enjoy each other’s company.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Giving a helping hand in domestic chores will be much appreciated. Success of a family member is likely to prove most fulfilling. Travelling is likely to open new doors for you. A new property is likely to be acquired by some. Someone’s argumentative nature may get you all upset today. On the professional front, you are likely to take a step closer to achieving something major. A home remedy is likely to prove effective. Taking the advice of a friend may benefit you on the investment front.

Love Focus: Wedding bells may become a possibility for those in a long-term relationship.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Some of you may be on the final stages of acquiring a property. On the academic front, you are likely to become one of the achievers. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. A loan is likely to be obtained at the most favorable rates. A new venture is likely to face many hiccups. A sibling will prove a great support as he or she extends all the help to you. Some of you can enjoy the company of a travelling companion, undertaking a long journey with you.

Love Focus: Be sensitive to the emotions of spouse or lover.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A leisure trip promises much fun and excitement. Efforts are likely to bear fruit in the real estate market. Academically, you are set to perform well. Health remains good. A piece of good news may be expected on the financial front. Your attempts to steer yourself to a position of advantage on the professional front may be resisted by professional rivals. Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams.

Love Focus: A former lover can come and haunt you, giving you sleepless nights.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Keeping close tabs on someone on the academic front will be to your advantage. Taking up a physical routine to come back in shape is possible for some and will prove most beneficial. Those planning to buy or sell property will find some good opportunities. Some of you are likely to earn big time, as luck favours on the financial front. You can be expected to make the right decision in a tricky situation on the professional front. Planning something for the house may get you and spouse totally involved. Those planning a journey must take the weather into account to remain safe.

Love Focus: A romantic opportunity is likely to be missed by the eager beavers!

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Buying a house or a flat is possible for some. Someone may make you emotional just to take advantage of you, so be careful. It is important to switch over to healthy foods and avoid junk food if you want to retain good health. Your expenditure will be more than what you manage to earn, so keep a close tab on your spending. Your request for a raise or a desired posting may be put in the pending tray. Some of you may enjoy a night out with friend or lover. You can accompany your near and dear ones on an exciting tour.

Love Focus: An evening out will be like icing on the cake on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Property dealers are likely to make a killing in the realty market. Shunning hard work on the academic front may prevent you from rising above mediocrity. Things seem favourable on the health front, as you manage to maintain your workout routine. Strain felt on the budget is likely to ease, as you go on a cost-cutting mission. Those in the creative field may find it difficult to convince the client regarding ideas. A happy domestic atmosphere will keep you in an upbeat mood and help maintain a happy demeanor. A journey that you are about to undertake will be made interesting by someone travelling with you.

Love Focus: Some of you may opt for an expensive make over, just to impress someone from the opposite camp!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra





*Pisces (February 20-March 20):'Things are likely to move favourably on the professional front. Elders may find you much more responsible than before. Some of you may have to proceed on an official trip on a short notice. Good day for disposing of property. On the academic front, lay your fears at rest and work on improving your focus. Eating right may become your mantra for keeping perfect health. Some hurdles may have to be negotiated in raising capital, but it will be nothing insurmountable.

Love Focus: Lover may be at his or her complaining best; find ways to lighten up the mood.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo





