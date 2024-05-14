Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 14, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Only positive thinking will deliver some from depression. Money woes are likely to be over for some. You can bank upon someone to see a workplace project to completion. Turning a new leaf will help bring loved ones nearer. Don’t become hasty in planning a trip as it can pose problems. Tensions over a property cannot be ruled out. Students will be able to seek guidance to overcome academic difficulties.

Love Focus: Those married are likely to find their love life rocking!

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Off White

Weight Watchers will need to keep tight control over what they consume. Profits pile up for those in business and self-employed. You will get the opportunity to wind up all the pending work in the office today. A family member is likely to take some burden off your shoulders. Some of you may get a chance to accompany a visitor on an all-paid leisure trip. Those planning to buy a property will find it easy to raise a home loan. Progress on the academic front will be more than satisfactory.

Love Focus: Spending time with your lover will help you in letting your hair down and relax.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

It is best to nip a minor ailment in the bud by taking preventive measures. Money loaned to someone will be returned. Someone’s good advice will make things easier for you on the professional front. You will be able to devote equal time to family and work. Countryside drive will prove a welcome change from the city congestion for some. A long pending property issue is likely to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: Love is likely to knock at your door, so be prompt to respond!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Those afflicted with lifestyle diseases need to exercise caution. Money invested in a scheme is likely to give excellent returns. You will be in a position to implement your terms and conditions in a business deal. You will find your family most supportive of your ideas. A new and exhilarating experience awaits you on a trip that you are contemplating.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for is likely to warm up to you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Health remains satisfactory, but aim for total fitness. This is the time when wealth comes to you from several sources. Some of you will stand to benefit from a new policy at work. Your actions are likely to please your family elder. Initial reluctance to go on a journey is likely to turn into excitement. Chances of sealing a lucrative property deal cannot be ruled out for some. Your hard work is set to pay rich dividends on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone you are working closely with may attract you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

You may need to design your fitness plan according to your active lifestyle. A lucrative investment opportunity is likely to be seized by some. Some of you can opt for perfecting your professional skills. Some celebration in the family may get you happily involved. Accompanying someone on a journey is foreseen and promises much pleasure. Buying or selling a house in on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Prayers of those seeking love are likely to be answered soon.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

You are likely to struggle to maintain your energy level. Money will come to you from various sources to strengthen the financial front. Professionally, a good phase begins that will give you an edge over others. You are likely to participate in a family event. Overseas trips cannot be ruled out for businesspersons or industrialists. A favourable day is foreseen for property dealers and real estate developers.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air as you enjoy the company of your lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Golden

Only positive thinking will deliver some from depression. Some pending payments are likely to be received. You will be able to manage things well on the professional front. Someone in the family is likely to make you proud. You can be sensitive towards the moods and desires of someone close. A pilgrimage will prove immensely satisfying. Someone will help you in making the right property choice.

Love Focus: Taking the initiative on the romantic front assures total bliss.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

A piece of property is likely to come into your name. The elderly may take some more time for total recovery. An outstanding payment is likely to be received. Superiors at work are likely to focus only on your positive traits. Making good time on a long journey is indicated. If property is on your mind, you can expect positive developments. Good progress is indicated for those preparing for a competition or exam.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are certain to be struck by the cupid’s arrow.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Purple

Don’t take unnecessary risks where health is concerned. The monetary situation remains stable and additional earning is foreseen. Sound planning will find your project moving forward smoothly on the work front. A family event is likely to keep you happily engaged. An exciting trip is on the cards and will prove lots of fun. Some bright prospects of owning a house or a flat are foreseen for some.

Love Focus: An image makeover may do wonders for your love life.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Health remains satisfactory, but you will need to guard against excesses. Money flows in from various sources and makes you financially secure. Something new started at work will be completed satisfactorily. Immense joy and fulfilment are foreseen on the family front. The travel bug is likely to bite some and coax them to enjoy some interesting places. Good news awaits some on the property front.

Love Focus: Those in love can get an offer that they just can’t refuse!

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Some of you can take up an outdoor sport just to remain fit. You will need to tighten your belt on the financial front. A pat on the back is in store for you on the professional front. Arrival of some near and dear ones promise to brighten up the domestic atmosphere. Travelling with friends will be fun and make for a refreshing change. Property and other assets may be put up for sale by some.

Love Focus: Those having an affair on the sly are likely to find the day most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue