Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 4, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Someone may ask for your resources, so be forthcoming. Accolades and congrats may pour in for something you have achieved. Some of you are likely to enjoy your stay with a friend. You are likely to get in the mood for organising a party at home. This is an exciting day when you will be socially much in demand.

Love Focus: Love life may not be a bed of roses.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Someone’s good advice will make things easier for you on the professional front. Financially, you will get to save a lot as you make others foot the bill for you! Leading an active life will keep you in excellent shape and good health. Spouse may accuse you of not doing enough on the domestic front. Perfect enjoyment is foreseen for those planning an outing today.

Love Focus: Your efforts on the romantic front are certain to bear fruits.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Home remedies are likely to give partial success in getting rid of a common ailment. A hike in salary or some additional perks cannot be ruled out. Professionally and academically, a good phase begins that will give you an edge over others. Property acquired recently promises to give good returns. Those trying to study will get the right environment at home without much effort. Friends will be loving and supporting, and will readily do your bidding.

Love Focus: Lover can have a special surprise in store for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

An ailment that has been troubling you for long is about to disappear. A perfect day for people involved in any kind of trade. You will manage to curtail expenditure by instituting some austerity measures. Those wanting to unwind will find the home atmosphere most conducive. Meeting someone you have not met in years will be most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Meeting of the minds will enhance feelings for each other on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Money comes to you from various sources and add to your wealth. There will be a ray of hope for those feeling discouraged on the professional front. You are likely to get serious about your health and take steps to come back in shape. A property matter promises to turn out the way you had wanted it to. On the academic front, you are likely to leave your competitors, way behind.

Love Focus: Mutual give and take and perfect understanding will help make romance ever stronger.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A good investment opportunity comes your way and you are likely to make the most of it. You can be commended for salvaging a situation going out of control at work. Slacking on the health front can delay getting back in shape. Some celebration on the home front is expected and will keep you much entertained. You may be called upon to undertake a task which will raise your image on the social front.

Love Focus: Those hunting for a mate may not find a suitable one yet.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lavender

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You may be entrusted with something important and are likely to do a good job of it. Lending money now is like losing it, so desist from it. Something included in your diet is likely to have a positive effect on your overall health. A ceremony or celebration at home can keep you in an excited state of mind. This is a good day to utilise your time in clarifying doubts on the academic front.

Love Focus: Serious differences cropping up in relationship threaten to leave you worse off.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will be able to curb wasteful expenditure without affecting your quality of life. You will be able to improve your position on the professional front. You will enjoy good health by not letting temptations get the better of you. You can take a break from your hectic work schedule to be with the family. Your helpful nature will be appreciated and help boost your image on the social front.

Love Focus: You can resent someone’s more than usual interest in your love life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You remain financially secure, as previous investments keep you financially strong. You may develop a dislike for someone at work, who is forever pulling your leg. Focus on health will become your priority and will have a positive fallout on your fitness. Organising something at home cannot be ruled out for some. Soaring reputation on the work or academic front will place you a cut above the rest.

Love Focus: Hopes of a quiet romantic evening may be dashed due to some unforeseen circumstances.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financially, you will be very well off and continue to add to your wealth. An issue at work which is giving you tense moments will be finally sorted out. You will resolve to remain regular in your workouts just to remain fit. A short journey will prove relaxing for those trying to unwind. You can take sadistic pleasure in manipulating someone on the family front.

Love Focus: Love is likely to knock at your door, so be prompt to respond!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Correct advice from someone on the family front will help resolve a conflict in your mind. Good showing on the academic front will motivate you to put your nose to the grindstone. Your popularity on the social front may keep you in an upbeat mood. At work, you are likely to be saddled with a task that you simply hate.

Love Focus: Intense yearning for love can nudge you towards the one you desire.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Gray

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will succeed in stemming wasteful expenditure by tightening your purse strings. Shirking work will neither endear you to your co-workers, nor seniors. some time for physical fitness is indicated for some and will help keep them fit. Domestic harmony is ensured only if you follow the path of non-confrontation.

Love Focus: There is a strong possibility of finding a suitable match for the eligible.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream