Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 7, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You will need to remain careful about your health in this changing season. Someone in the family is likely to raise your prestige. Financially, you will have enough to realize your fondest dreams! An appointment for a meeting may have to be postponed due to a previous commitment. You will need to avoid distractions while driving as stars do not appear to be too favorable. Today, you must give a thought to property issues.

Love Focus: Your attempts to draw the attention of someone you love to yourself will succeed.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Leading an active life will keep you in excellent shape and in good health. Rising expenses may keep you in a sour mood today. Businesspersons will succeed in raising capital for starting something new. The bad mood of a family member can spoil the domestic environment. Accept delay rather than speeding up on the road. You may not be too satisfied with what is available in the real estate market.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are certain to make the most of it!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You can be motivated by someone to switch to a healthier lifestyle. Switch to the saving mode on the financial front. Your performance is likely to be rated somewhere amongst the top. In-house problems may make you take a drastic step. Driving down to an out-of-town tour destination is possible for some. A property you are eyeing may prove way beyond your reach. You are likely to double your efforts on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life will remain most satisfying, especially for young couples.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

An ailment may recur due to sheer negligence and trouble you. An excellent investment opportunity may appear on the horizon. Problems presently faced by you on the work front are likely to disappear soon. You must spend some more time with an elder of the family. You may be asked to be a part of an exciting trip that someone is organising. You will find yourself growing from strength to strength on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone close may grow cold towards you, so find out why.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

An ailment that has been troubling you for long is about to disappear. Previous investments promise to keep your bank balance in the pink of health. It is not prudent to show all your cards in a professional negotiation. Eating out with friends and family will be fun today. Avoid driving, if you are not in the right state of mind. Value of property owned by you is likely to escalate.

Love Focus: Getting romantically hitched to someone is possible.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Take adequate precautions in this changing weather, as getting unwell is possible. Financial stability is assured, as you manage to enhance your earning potential. You can hit a roadblock in a deal on the business front. Your encouragement will help a family youngster to excel. A sightseeing tour may be organised with friends or relations. Some of you can plan to buy property.

Love Focus: Something you had wanted to say to lover, but were reluctant to, will be said today!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Starting a workout regimen is indicated and promises good health. Money may not be a problem, but you will need to check your spending. Much recognition is in store for you on the professional front. The rebellious nature of a family youngster can alarm you. You may get the opportunity of travelling someplace you had wanted to go. Some of you can visit a newly acquired property.

Love Focus: Meeting a soul mate during a trip with friends is indicated for some.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your love for junk food can play havoc with your system, so desist from it. You may be compelled to spend on something that you are not keen on. A skill needs to be perfected to avoid lagging behind others at work. Your help may be needed at home, so remain available. Somebody’s company will make a journey appear short. Try keeping away from the over friendly strangers.

Love Focus: Cooling off relations with lover may seem alarming, but it will be a passing phase.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may resolve to come back in shape and take up a fitness course. You remain on a safe wicket on the financial front. Excelling in your present job is likely to give you a professional high. Someone’s responsibility may come on your shoulders on the family front. You may opt out of a planned out of town trip. A property matter can take a serious turn and will need your prompt attention. You are likely to hold your own on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to falter on the romantic front and rue your actions.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

There is a good chance of reaping the benefits of a changed diet. You can be a bit careful in spending your money to avoid upsetting your budget. An excellent day is foreseen for people involved in any kind of trade. Despite hectic schedule you will manage to find time for family. An official trip is likely to be made into a leisure one by those out to have a great time. Apprehensions about a property issue can be safely laid to rest.

Love Focus: You will need to be tactful in handling lover’s today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A positive development regarding a deal is foreseen on the business front. Some of you are likely to meet family after a long separation. Health is likely to be affected due to your negligence. You will need to save for the rainy day, so handle your finances well. You may be compelled to travel against your wishes. This is a good time to sell an asset as you are likely to get a good price for it. Efforts on the academic front put in now will pay rich dividends later.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and threatens to make you throw caution to the wind.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Someone’s advice on the health front is likely to do wonders for you. Excellent returns on investment can be expected by some. You may have to leave a task midway to focus on something urgent at work. Your desire to mingle with loved ones may not materialise. You can be tasked to receive someone at the airport or railway station today.

Love Focus: Taking the one you love to someplace exotic is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

