Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 02, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Financially, you earn well, save well and spend well. This is not the right time to disclose your business intentions; keep your competitors guessing. A visitor is likely to infuse a lot of excitement at home. Those new to an exercise regime will be able to gain immense benefits. An out-of-town business trip may prove a wasted effort, as the deal slips through your fingers.

Love Focus: Love beckons and promises to give immense joy and fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A lucrative deal can bring you into a lot of money. You will need to give your all to a project for it to succeed. It may become difficult to find time for family today. Negligence on the health front is to be avoided. A trip with friends may prove most relaxing and rejuvenating. There is much happening on the academic front and you are likely to participate wholeheartedly.

Love Focus: You may find your lover in an indifferent mood today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Some pending dues may be received to make the financial front stronger. A new project will proceed smoothly as you get help from all quarters. Those shifting houses can face difficulties. Things turn favourable for you on the academic front. Those out to gain popularity on the social front will be able to play their cards well.

Love Focus: This is the time to strengthen the bonds of relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will be able to figure out more ways of enhancing your income. Chances of getting a new job look bright for young professionals. Your own efforts will help in de-stressing and attaining mental equanimity. You will get a chance to showcase your talents in a competitive situation. Remaining in touch with everyone will boost your reputation on the social front.

Love Focus: Salvage the relationship before it becomes irretrievable.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Financial problems that you had been facing up till now will disappear. Chance of getting posted out on promotion looks bright. Adopting an active lifestyle will do a whale of a good in keeping minor ailments at bay. A difficult assignment will be handled most competently by you on the academic front. Commuting problems are likely to be resolved through alternate means.

Love Focus: Be sensitive to the sensibilities of lover as it can spoil the relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow & Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Perfect health will be retained. Extra load at work can come your way. A venture may require heavier than anticipated expenditure for being successful. Family appears supportive today and chip in with a helping hand. You may get invited to a party or a do that may entail travelling afar. Help extended to someone will help him or her get ahead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may seem moody, but a drive together will help things get better.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Cash register is likely to continue to ring non-stop! You may have to bank upon someone to put in a good word to get a coveted post. Some good health options chosen by you will keep you in good physical condition. You will succeed in resolving a family dispute amicably and with a human touch. An academic achievement will load the dice in your favour.

Love Focus: You succeed in making a place for yourself in the heart of the one you desire.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Wealth comes to you and keeps the cash register ringing. Eating right and remaining active will keep you fit. You can remain a bit confused about publicising your professional talents. There is a chance of your not being invited to a family function. If you want to buy property the time is favourable.

Love Focus: You will be able to provide full focus on the romantic front and make it rock!

Lucky Number: 4 & 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Money loaned to someone is likely to be returned. You may feel things on the professional front going a bit out of control. If you want to buy property the time is favourable. Planning something at home will become an instant hit with the family. Your brilliant academic performance is likely to get you noticed. You will find yourself fit enough to pursue some serious sports.

Love Focus: A background check of current lover may become important.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Lavender

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Don’t let lethargy get the better of you on the health front. This is the time to invest in schemes that you are confident of. Good mood of spouse is likely to make the home environment joyful. Chance of going on a vacation with friends is indicated and will be lots of fun. You can be commended for a well conducted preparation or seminar.

Love Focus: Your inner voice will be the best guide on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach & Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your special efforts to get back in shape will be successful. You may have to make efforts to get a pending payment released. There will be no doubt in anybody’s mind as to who is the boss. Praise from unexpected quarters is likely to make the day for some homemakers. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired.

Love Focus: Judge for yourself if it is this the first sign of a budding romance!

Lucky Number: 3 & 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Take a break for rejuvenation. You may not be too pleased with your current financial situation. Some professional hassles need to be sorted out urgently, before they discourage you. Domestic tensions will be overcome by letting go of past grudges. Those waiting to get admission will do well to prepare themselves well. A long drive may allow you to think things out.

Love Focus: Romance may not particularly be on your mind today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON