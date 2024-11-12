Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 12, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Astrological prediction for November 12.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You are likely to resume your workout regimen and manage to achieve the figure and physique of your dreams! Expected arrears are likely to take their own sweet time to materialise. Arranging the house for a party may keep some happily engaged. Some good news can be expected on the property front. Some of you may be gearing up to enter a new field on the professional front. Your social life is likely to become exciting.

Love Focus: Spending time with an old school-time crush or childhood love is likely for some.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Many more avenues for earning may open up for you on the financial front. You are likely to take it upon yourself to keep fit and ward off all ailments. You are likely to remain in a highly excited state, as things move favourably today. An enjoyable time is foreseen in the company of your near and dear ones. Those wanting to see new places are likely to welcome a break. This is the time to consolidate your position on the professional front. Your generosity towards someone will be fully reciprocated.

Love Focus: The romantic front looks rosy.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to get a leg up on your rivals on the professional front. A family issue that has worried you for long will be resolved amicably. An out-of-town trip will prove most exciting and may compel you to extend your vacation! An exciting incident is likely to be etched in your memory and give you endless pleasure. Financially, you will be able to work towards enhancing your earnings. Adhering to an active life and a controlled diet will be enough to find you hale and hearty.

Love Focus: Someone you were in love with may enter your life once again.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You may follow someone's footsteps and join a gym or a fitness training class. Attempts to come into the good books of an important person on the professional front will succeed partially. The financial situation is likely to improve for some. A family outing will prove to be fun. Something that you desire on the social front will be yours. Travel is indicated and may take you out of town or the country. You may take a step nearer to acquiring property.

Love Focus: Love life remains immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You are likely to get socially active and renew many relationships that have cooled over the years. Those performing well are likely to get full credit for their work. Bringing about a change in lifestyle just to get into shape is indicated for some. Money from an unexpected source can be expected and promises to fill your coffers substantially. Children will become a source of joy and admiration. An outing with your favourite person proves to be a refreshing experience.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts can dominate your mind today and make the evening enjoyable!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A family elder will be most understanding and support you in everything you do. A social gathering promises to make you the star of the evening! Keeping fit can become your focus, for which you may join a gym or start an exercise regimen. Handsome returns can be expected from investments made previously. This is an excellent day to put your ideas into action on the professional front, as success is foretold. Gaining knowledge about the destination of your intended vacation is likely to double your enjoyment.

Love Focus: You can expect a good time building memories together with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Purple

Libra (September 24-October 23)

The division of ancestral property will prove favorable for all the concerned parties. A family function is likely to prove most enjoyable. A lifestyle change will prove a boon for your health. Financial security is assured as you earn well. A good opportunity to clear the backlog at work may come to you today. You may enjoy a short vacation. You will take a step nearer to resolving a property dispute. Someone may be full of praise for you on the social front today.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to be richly rewarded.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Green

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Enhanced monetary powers can be expected by some on higher posts. You can expect total support from the family in a new venture. A luxury item is likely to be bought soon. Impulse buying needs to be curbed to avoid wasteful expenditure. Some of you may need to shake a leg to remain fit. A family youngster setting out on a new job or higher studies will become a source of pride. Travel is on the cards and can be for business or leisure. A productive day is foreseen for those learning to drive or swim.

Love Focus: Getting romantically involved with someone is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Financial stability can be expected, as no major expenses are foreseen in the near future. This is the time to go all out for something you desperately want to achieve. You can expect an excellent time with family on a vacation. You will enjoy spending time with loved ones. Your talents are likely to be recognized at work. A change in eating habits is required to remain energetic. Visiting the site of your new home is possible.

Love Focus: Love will grow as you plan something special on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Grey

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You may be in the process of taking possession of a house or flat. Things turn rosy at work, as you get a chance to impress higher-ups. Health remains satisfactory. Reducing expenses and increasing savings may be on your mind. The domestic front brightens up with the arrival of a relative from out of town or abroad. An overseas journey is indicated. The opportunity you had been waiting for is set to arrive soon, so get ready to seize it.

Love Focus: A steady love life promises to give you immense joy.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You may resolve to avoid excesses in the interest of your health. The travel bug may bite some and make them set off on a vacation. Those serious about investing in property are likely to find a lucrative offer. Manage your time well if you want timely completion of whatever has been assigned to you. Good opportunities will keep you in a financially secure position. Those searching for suitable accommodation will get lucky. Learning something new is on the cards and you will grasp it quickly.

Love Focus: The one you secretly love may take the initiative to approach you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

There is someone waiting for you in the wings at work on whom you can totally rely, so chill. Going on a vacation with family will prove immensely exciting. Your weakness for junk food may take a toll on your health. The chance to earn big money is just around the corner, so be prepared. Support from family will encourage you to take up a challenge. Property investments will pay off handsomely, so start thinking on these lines. This is the day of wish fulfillment for those with a keen eye!

Love Focus: A special time is in store for those in love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Red