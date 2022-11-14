Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 14, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Indulging in excesses may prove bad for health. A deal you have clinched may turn out to be a golden goose. Professional achievements will help in getting you to the next step on the career front. Mood swings of spouse threaten to spoil the domestic environment. You are likely to be part of the trip organised by your friends.

Love Focus: Differences in a relationship threaten to reach the nadir, so take urgent steps.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Rose

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Play safe on the health front. Carelessness with money today may hit you hard afterwards. Changes that you desire to initiate on the work front will have to wait for now. An opportunity for meeting a distant relative may come to you and should not be missed. Your adventurous spirit is likely to take you to someplace fun.

Love Focus: You may not be able to spare time for meeting lover today, but make up for it later.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Moneywise you remain strong, but it will be prudent on your part not to spend on inessential things. Much of what you do at work today will bring you into the good books of those who matter. You will enjoy good health by not letting temptations get the better of you. A ceremony or celebration at home can keep you in an excited state of mind.

Love Focus: Love life may need working on.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

There is a possibility of someone asking for a loan, so take your call. Something that you eat or drink may not agree with your system. You may be thinking of starting all over again in a professional situation. Family may not have time for you today. Going out with friends is indicated and will be a lot of fun. Faring well on the academic front is a foregone conclusion.

Love Focus: The lover may ask for a helping hand in something urgent.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Dietary control will become a key to your good health. Financial front remains strong and offer a chance to splurge! Professional front will remain busy, but tension free. Family will be loving and caring, and cater to your needs. Apprehensions about a property issue can be safely laid to rest. A cakewalk on the academic front will help restore your faith in your capabilities.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavours of those looking for love are certain to bear fruit.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White & Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Leading an active life will not let minor ailments visit you. A good break on the professional front is likely to open the doors for your future prospects. You are neither likely to indulge in wasteful expenditure yourself, nor let anyone else do the same. You can be given more than your fair share of responsibilities at home. Stars for travel look bright and your programme for a journey will go as per plans.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to come near to your heart, even as no words are exchanged!

Lucky Number: 1 & 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A change of lifestyle just to keep good health is foreseen for some. A dip in financial graph may seem worrisome, but is likely to be a temporary phase. Your efforts at work are likely to come in from praise. Family member may accuse you of not doing enough on the domestic front. Don’t take any property decisions today. There is much happening in your personal life.

Love Focus: Someone you are close to on the romantic front may plan something with you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Financial front will be in the pink of health. Getting overburdened on the professional front cannot be ruled out for some. A sprain or minor injury cannot be ruled out on the health front. Meeting folks on leave is likely for those separated from family. Travelling with someone whose company you enjoy will be fun. Good return from a sale of property is possible for some.

Love Focus: Lover may be planning something special for you, so get ready to be surprised.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink & Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Previous dues you had been waiting for are likely to be received soon. Some ups and down on the health front cannot be ruled out. A professional breakthrough is likely to catapult you to greater heights. Cater to the likes and dislikes of a family elder, even if you have to compromise your style.

Love Focus: Tiff with lover over something trivial cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 1& 9

Lucky Colour: Peach & Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your active life is set to make a marked improvement in your life. It may become difficult to get your pending dues. Someone you are trying to get close to at work with will simply not be impressed with you. Home will be a happy place to be in as love and affection is exchanged amongst the family. Great fun is in store for those planning a drive to the countryside.

Love Focus: Those longing for love will find it under most peculiar circumstances.

Lucky Number: 4 & 22

Lucky Colour: Peach & Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financial advice becomes necessary for those thinking of big investments. Luck finally smiles on you both on the personal and professional fronts. Resuming workouts or some physical activity is possible for some on the health front. A family elder may appear hard to please and can upset you. You may not be too satisfied with what is available in the real estate market.

Love Focus: You may take the initiative of discussing your future with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 2 & 11

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Good health is assured as you resolve to shake a leg. Cost cutting measures instituted by you are poised to bring instant results. You may have to take additional responsibilities at work in the absence of a colleague. A family member may question you on something you usually don’t like to discuss. A long pending property issue is likely to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: Company of the one you love will help you unwind.

Lucky Number: 4 & 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

