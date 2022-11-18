Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 18, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Financial problems can put paid to a personal venture. Yoga or an exercise routine will benefit. Professionals will be able to give their best by tackling interruptions effectively. Family members may become adamant over an issue. A drive around the countryside may prove rejuvenating. Some of you can get embroiled in a legal battle over property.

Love Focus: A passionate evening cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Earning remains good and so does splurging! Creating a healthy environment will help you remain fit. On the work front, it is best not to raise any controversial issues that can rattle others. Differences may crop up amongst those living in a joint family. Seizing an opportunity to buy property that fits your pocket is possible. You will have to take time out to guide someone on the academic front.

Love Focus: A nice time is likely for those planning an outing with lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Neglecting meal timings can adversely affect health. Not succumbing to impulse buying will save you a lot. Working women can have a trying time at work. Friends or cousins can come and make the home front lively. A long trip by vehicle can prove boring. Those trying for a suitable accommodation will find one that fits their pocket. Students will need to show enthusiasm for a project to fare well.

Love Focus: The widening of the rift between young couples cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You are likely to get a lucky break on the financial front. Those out of shape may resolve to take up the path to fitness. A wait-and-watch policy is best for those thinking of switching jobs. Work demands can force some to neglect family. Putting money in property now is likely to prove a goldmine at a later date. Someone is out to help you, so don’t miss out on showing your gratitude.

Love Focus: An exciting challenge is in store for the adventure lovers.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will succeed in enhancing your earnings. You can find yourself, fitter, with regular exercises. A rival may attempt to upstage you, so remain on your toes. Family front will become a source of great solace. Getting an immovable asset through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some. Students will need to do better than their current performance to attain their goal.

Love Focus: Those in love will have to muster courage to approach the one they secretly love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet & Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Health remains excellent as you turn health conscious. Money is likely to disappear, if you are not careful. You are likely to get the opportunity to enhance your skills in your area of expertise. Changes on the home front in terms of renovation are on the anvil. Success is foretold for students appearing in interviews. Some of you may possess a flat soon.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to strike those bereft of love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Avoid excess as it can be detrimental to your health. You may feel a bit disappointed on the financial front. Handling subordinates may prove difficult on the professional front today, so be at your tactful best. Home front may not seem a tranquil zone, as spouse becomes demanding. Students will be able to give a good account of themselves in a recently concluded examination.

Love Focus: It is time to call quits rather than stay in a romantic relationship gone bad.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Things look up on the monetary front as you enhance your earning. Some push may be needed to get things going on the professional front. Those on medication will find a distinct improvement in their condition. Skillful handling of a delicate situation will help maintain domestic harmony. Good tenants will end the draught for some house owners looking to rent their premises.

Love Focus: You are likely to spare no efforts in making your love life tick.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Junk food is best avoided, if you want to retain good health. Be careful not to spend your money on frivolous pursuits. A new business venture appears promising, so go ahead with it. Family will be more than responsive to your needs. You gel well with a new acquaintance. You will excel in whatever you undertake today. Your guesswork on the academic front comes right!

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts can derail some from reaching their goal.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple & Magenta

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those feeling lethargic and fatigued are likely to regain their energy. You manage to regain financial stability despite overstepping the budget. You are likely to impress a senior at work and benefit. Family members can pester you for something you dislike. Someone can dupe you on the property front, so remain vigilant. This is the day when you can expect luck to favour you.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to experience the first signs of a romantic awakening.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Adhering to a regular routine will do you good. You will need to invest your time in sorting out problems on the financial front. Your thoroughness will see a project through without any glitches. It may be difficult to convince a friend or a family member for assistance on the home front. Comfort and enjoyment may elude those setting out on a long journey today.

Love Focus: Differences that were cropping up in a love relationship are likely to disappear.

Lucky Number: 4 & 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Eating out is fun, but it can have a downside on the health front too. Financially, things brighten for you as pending payments are received. Chance of a pat on the back can be expected on the professional front. It is best to toe the line of a parent or family elder than adopt a confrontationist attitude. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. You remain strong on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may not feel totally at ease with lover today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue & Grey

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON