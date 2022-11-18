Love and Relationship Horoscope for November 18, 2022

Aries: Now is the time to put your words into action. It's possible that you're embellishing a little bit about your amorous intentions. Despite the fact that the future of your relationship may be uncertain, your loved one may require more from you than simply optimism. To further assist your partner and your connection, inquire as to what you can do specifically. Keep your word.

Taurus: It's possible that today's high-spirited atmosphere may inspire you and your partner to begin a friendly rivalry about what you desire. Make some optimistic projections about the future and see if you can come up with a shared vision for the two of you to be enthusiastic about. The objective is to start building the life you desire by accepting responsibility for it and working towards it.

Gemini: You'll have to take action to improve your relationship. Normally, you have the habit of taking things easy and remain a bit conservative when it comes to sharing your feelings. But now, it is time to let go of that shade of your personality and give additional time to your partner. They are expecting a lot more from you than just lazing around. Put your skills to the test right now!

Cancer: When it comes to romantic relationships, you still have a lot to discover about yourself. Your significant other may appear to be forcing you to do or say something that makes you uncomfortable. While the issue may exist, pinpointing it may be tricky. You might not be as okay with alteration as you think you are. Today is a good day to be receptive to criticism.

Leo: It's possible that your love life might take a dramatic turn at any time. Because of the way the planets are aligned right now, a nasty relationship might terminate abruptly, while a dormant romance could unexpectedly blossom. You could want to get even more engaged, or you might want to cut all ties. Almost anything might take place, so be prepared mentally to accept the change.

Virgo: In the future, rough pathways will become less uneven. Now is a good moment to mend fences with a lover. You probably care more about doing what is best for the two of you than about being correct. If you're currently on the lookout, seeking Mr. or Ms. Right may occupy much of your time and energy. Do not hurry into anything; instead, take things slowly.

Libra: Tension in your emotional life might arise due to your partner’s callous disdain for how you really feel. You get the impression that the person whom you love gives little attention to you. Meanwhile, you consistently go out of your way to lend a hand to others and show concern for their well-being. Priorities need to be re-evaluated. Look out for yourself rather than worrying about anyone else.

Scorpio: Your connection is likely to be a little muddled today. Possible outcomes include you needing to protect yourself against what feels like a personal attack. If your partner is excessively aggressive, you may respond in ways that neither of you had anticipated. You are under no obligation to explain yourself; set whatever limits you think are fair.

Sagittarius: It's possible you're a little lost when it comes to love. Perhaps there have been some ups and downs in your existing relationship as of late. There will always be rough patches in any relationship. If your romantic life is complicated right now, try not to feel down on yourself. Reviewing what can be enhanced at the moment is wise. You can get over this with mutual respect and open dialogue.

Capricorn: Having a conversation with a loved one right now might be difficult. Depending on their plans, your comfort level may be put to the test. They might be expressing bold new plans, but you need to get some of your own worries about how their actions will influence your relationship off your heart. Let your thoughts and feelings be known. Think of a way to encourage each other's aspirations.

Aquarius: Take care of all the petty issues in your relationship that have been bothering you lately. If you don't, you can sit back and take it easy. But if you do, give some thought to focusing more on your loved ones and less on your job. Never let one area of your life suffer at the expense of another; doing so might throw everything else off kilter.

Pisces: Today, you and your partner may feel tempted to make a hasty decision about your relationship. It's normal to grow irritated if your romantic efforts don't bear immediate fruit. If you can muster the forbearance to wait for the other person to grow up, you will be rewarded. It's admirable that you can take charge when necessary; you can't expect to fix everything instantly.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

