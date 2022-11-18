Sagittarius Horoscope Today, November 18, 2022: Take a break!

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your financial status might seem like spiralling downward today. You have been stressing about your bank balance lately and that has ultimately disturbed your sleeping patterns. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your interrupted routine has resulted in your declining health conditions. Stressing about any given matter leads you nowhere. Worrying about money won’t fill your account. This is a crucial time to spend effectively. You have been working hard at your job and the seniors are utterly satisfied with you. But the salary isn’t as satisfactory, is it? This will better your mind and modify your health. Take someone close to you on this journey. You and your partner might have grown a series of differentiated thought process. This could create problems to your relationship. Analyse the direction before putting your feet on it.

Sagittarius Health Today

You have been somewhat casual regarding your health related matters. Due to which diseases can’t seem to take its hands off you. You still have time to rectify the situation.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Being a new member to the independent club, you don’t yet understand the ways to deal with money matters. You either spend way too much than the requirements or save it beyond necessity. Ask a guardian.

Sagittarius Profession Today

Your professional state is levitating to the higher grounds. You stepped in the kind of stone that will take you higher and higher. You will receive a good reward within a few days.

Sagittarius Family Today

You often had problems connecting with your parents. But today you both seem to understand each other and respect each other’s differences. They finally understand the music of your choice.

Sagittarius Romance Today

A relationship doesn’t work one sided. One person cannot pour all their effort without receiving anything from the other side. You feel exasperated today!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

