Scorpio Horoscope Today, November 18, 2022: Astro tips to plan your savings

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Abundant luck is on your side today. Whatever you put your mind to will see the broad day light. Daily Astrological Predictions says, you will finally find the kind of work you have been looking for. The workspace will satisfy all your needs. You won’t feel pressurised or tired because you like what you do and you find the work wholesome. Gone are the days when you had to drag yourself out of the bed to go working. The members in your family are completely inspiring today. They will motivate you to do better things in life. Your monetary issues are about to get resolved. Your health is doing great too. Understand the priorities in your life. Your family deserves to have all your attention and care. The stalled process will now be resolved. Avoid spending money in junk foods or unnecessary items. By doing that you are wasting your money as well as your health. If you are planning to go for a trip, do a rain check.

Scorpio Health Today

You are glowing like the star and blooming like the flower today. Your health feels lively and vigorous. Thank your dedication towards health care.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your bank balance is the ultimate reward for your dedication towards your work. Within a few amount of time you have managed to grow the numbers and better your lifestyle. Go easy on your money and plan on your savings.

Scorpio Career Today

This is a very crucial time for the students. There will be innumerable opportunities hovering over your head. You need to stay focused and grab the chance once you see it.

Scorpio Family Today

Your family is proud of you. They might not always say it to your face but they keep you in the higher grounds. You are a virtuous child for your parents and they take full pride in it.

Scorpio Love Today

There are moments where we look at our partner and thank our lucky starts for making this happen. You will feel the same today. The admiration towards your partner will grow today due to the effort they put into the relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON