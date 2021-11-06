Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 6

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Today, you may be in your element as your active lifestyle is likely to give you ample scope for experiment. The day is likely to be less favourable on your economic front as your financial condition remains weak. Play a peacemaker and try to bring back normalcy with your mature and patient handling of things. You may get good results with your sincere efforts on your professional front. Your health may be better than it was previously.

Love Focus: You may get to enjoy every moment with your beloved and a new lease of life is likely to be infused into your relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Today, your ambition and enthusiasm are likely to help you accomplish your goals no matter how difficult they are to achieve. The chances of earning handsome profits from an existing trade or business venture are very high. You may go on a trip outdoor with your family, which is likely to bring you closer to your loved ones. The day may not be very favourable for you professionally. You may remain healthy with your continuous efforts to improve your lifestyle.

Love Focus: Planning fun activities together and spending more time with your beloved is likely to add spice to your life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, your inquisitive nature, along with your and friendliness, bubbly personality and versatility, is likely to act to your advantage. New and lucrative sources of earning may spring up, bringing you monetary gains. Your domestic front may be full of happiness, as news of a baby’s arrival is likely to lift everyone’s spirit. Success may come only after a lot of hard work and struggles. Light exercises and a change in eating habits may bring balance.

Love Focus: Your passions may be at their peak, which is likely to lead you and your romantic partner towards a lifelong bond.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Beige

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

The day may be quite eventful as you push your boundaries to achieve your targets. Growing expenses may leave you cash strapped. Prosperity may prevail, bringing everyone closer to each other. With the inflow of projects, you may be busy with your hands full of work. On the health front, chronic ailments are likely to return, bringing you discomfort and stress.

Love Focus: You are likely to fall prey to misunderstandings, which may lead to clashes between you and your romantic partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Violet

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You are a dependable and reliable individual, which make you more accessible to people, who come to you for advice. You need to be watchful of your investments as some questionable schemes might bring you monetary losses. Activities of a youngster could come under the scanner. You may be suitably rewarded for your sincere performance and hard work. You may invest your time in spiritual healing.

Love Focus: Plans to tie the knot with the family’s consent are likely to materialize soon.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Today, you may be willing to take risks in tasks that others shy away from. Your financial condition remains stable, allowing you to invest in a new partnership venture. The atmosphere at home is likely to be harmonious and full of warmth. Your professional front looks bright today as your bosses may be impressed with your performance. A good diet and physical activities may keep you fit.

Love Focus: Your love life may hit a rough patch as you have put it on the backburner making work your priority.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Today, you may live by your fair principles and excel in your endeavours. Your financial situation seems satisfactory and you may be able to pay off old debts. You may lend a helping hand in domestic chores, which may make your loved ones happy. You may be at your creative best on the professional front and it might show in the way you work. Today, your erratic work schedules may have a negative impact on your health.

Love Focus: Empathizing with them and loving them unconditionally may bring you two closer and strengthen your ties.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You are a friendly and outgoing personality and that may have been positively reflected in the way you deal with people. A strong bank balance may give you a free hand to spend money on items of luxury and necessity. You are likely to go on a short vacation with your family members to a tourist destination. You may have to up your game to succeed at work. You may be in the pink of health today as your rigorous exercises may keep you away from ailments.

Love Focus: A new and exciting romantic relationship is on the cards for you.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Today, you may expect the best in everything you do you are likely to make efforts to make that possible. Past investments in stocks and speculative activities like betting, may keep money flowing in, bringing profits. You may not be able to make time for your loved ones as hectic work schedules may deny you the pleasure. A bonus could be on the cards. You may attain mental peace through yoga and meditation techniques.

Love Focus: Nurture your romantic relationship, which could lead you towards marital bliss.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You are likely to take one step at a time, which may help you maintain focus on the tasks at hand. The stars are in your favour on the financial front and you may plan for a new business. Your vacation plans with your family may not materialize. A public honour or monetary benefits are likely to come your way today. On the health front, positive changes in your lifestyle may start to show their effect on your overall wellbeing.

Love Focus: Choose your words wisely as they may have a negative impact on your beloved.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Today, your progressive thoughts and independence may speak for you and help you achieve your goals. On the financial front, careful investment after thorough market research may bring handsome returns. Those living away from family might want to visit their parents. Thorough research and knowledge of the work culture will help you gel well with your new colleagues. Everything in moderation is likely to work wonders on your skin.

Love Focus: Your beloved may not be in a good mood to share the joys and ecstasies of your blissful relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

The coming days may bring duality in your life, which may seem like a roller coaster ride. Your economic status is strong and steady, giving you enough cash to spend on items of luxury. Taking a special interest in the activities of children may help you lighten your mood. The workload is likely to increase and your subordinates may not be available to lend you a helping hand. Your health may remain fine but you need to keep a check on your anger issues.

Love Focus: Giving time to your romantic partner may not only help in strengthening the ties but also bring intimacy and stability to the relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Beige

