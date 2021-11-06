Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Nov 6: New source of income is on cards!

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You are a friendly and outgoing personality and that may have positively reflected in the way you deal with people. You need to get out of the rut and experiment with your personality to bring unexpected changes in yourself. Your optimism may help you accomplish your goals in no time. Your communication skills may draw people closer to you. Do not lose your temper and do not hold grudges or you may have troubles maintaining relationships with people close to you. Rethink your plans to travel abroad at this point of time as it may not be very favourable. Students need to pay more attention towards their studies. This may be an auspicious time to invest in property.

Scorpio Finance Today

A strong bank balance may give you a free hand to spend money on items of luxury and necessity. A small-time investment made in the past may bring handsome profits. Huge sum of money may flow in from unexpected quarters.

Scorpio Family Today

You are likely to go on a short vacation with your family members to a tourist destination. A change of scenario may elevate everyone’s mood, bringing harmony in relationships. You may make the most of this time together.

Scorpio Career Today

On the professional front, you may lag behind due to work pressures, which might reflect in your productivity. There may quite a few pending tasks to finish in a short span of time. You may have to up your game to succeed at work.

Scorpio Health Today

You may be in the pink of health today as your rigorous exercises, which include jogging and cycling routines may keep you away from ailments. You may also enjoy sound mental status as Reiki and naturopathy may strengthen your core and relax your senses.

Scorpio Love Life Today

An interesting person, who you had a crush on, may be charmed by your outgoing nature and sense of humour. Singles are likely to get hitched in the days to come. A new and exciting romantic relationship is on the cards for you.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Yellow

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026