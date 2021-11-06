Gemini Daily Horoscope for Nov 6: Harmony will prevail at home!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, your inquisitive nature, along with friendliness, bubbly personality and versatility, is likely to act to your advantage. You may be able to get your pending tasks completed towards the end of the day. You may spend time gathering knowledge and sharpening your skills. This may make you smarter and sharper. Strategic planning may help you stay ahead in the rat race. You do not shy away when it comes to taking action under stressful situations and go all out to make your presence felt. Postpone your travel plans for leisure; travel only if it is absolutely necessary. Students need to work hard to excel in their academics. Matter related to property may go in your favour.

Gemini Finance Today

The day may be quite fruitful on your financial front. New and lucrative sources of earning may spring up, bringing you monetary gains. Your bank balance is likely to increase with handsome profits earned from past investments and speculations.

Gemini Family Today

Your domestic front may be full of happiness, as news of a baby’s arrival is likely to lift everyone’s spirit. Harmony may prevail at home. Children may make you proud with their achievements. There may be an atmosphere of love and warmth at home.

Gemini Career Today

The day may be challenging on your professional front. Success may come only after a lot of hard work and struggles. Your efficiency may be put to the test. However, your bosses may be impressed with your sincerity and a bonus could be on the cards.

Gemini Health Today

The day could be a bit disturbing on your health front. Your immunity may be low, which could lead you to some seasonal problem or the other. Light exercises and a change in eating habits may bring balance. Breathing techniques may bring some relief.

Gemini Love Life Today

On your romantic front, compatibility and love between you and your partner is likely to grow, bringing you two closer. Your passions may be at the peak, which is likely to lead you and your romantic partner towards a lifelong bond.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Beige

