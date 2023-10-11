All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 11, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Someone on the social front may take you unawares by expressing deep appreciation for you! Your gift to partner is certain to make his or her day. This is the right time for investing in a scheme you had been contemplating for long. You seem ready to take on the day with full energy! You will have to make time for someone close today, even if you are busy.

Love Focus: Arms of lover will appear most comforting today.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Chances of getting promoted or getting a coveted post in your organisation look bright. You make good progress on the academic front. Mounting expenses may make it difficult to balance the budget, so tighten your belt a bit. Following a diet fad will help you remain in shape. Some family members will be able to bring in a welcome change in their dull and dreary daily routine.

Love Focus: Your confidence returns as you receive total support of the one you love.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Make the most of what an opportunity materialising soon may offer. Those running a social organisation may have to seek funds. A property dispute threatens to pit you against a sibling, so start searching for an amicable solution. Extra workload may prove a headache and make you go into overtime, but it will only be a temporary phase. Blow your own trumpet at work to get noticed.

Love Focus: Young couples are certain to experience a blissful existence.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Your helpful nature may get you exploited by mean people, if you are not careful. This is the right time for investing in a scheme you have been contemplating for long. You feel ready to take up a new venture with full energy and dynamism. Expect someone close to support you. Creating a healthy environment will help you remain fit. Your quick wit and humour will help in lighting up the atmosphere at home.

Love Focus: Your love life can do with some excitement.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (July 23-August 23)

There is no point in playing hide and seek with someone who is intent on having his or her way. Thoughts of getting even with someone will make it difficult for you to keep your mind at rest. Keep your mood swings in check, as they threaten to spoil the work atmosphere. Don’t overstrain while working out. Problems faced on the health front show signs of disappearing completely. Travelling will be fun today.

Love Focus: Partner’s love and care is set to make the day joyous.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Be clear of what you want and take firm steps to achieve it. It is important not to put all the eggs in one basket on the financial front. Pressure is likely to ease a bit on the academic front. High spirits of a family member will prove contagious, bringing cheer to all. A long journey will prove enjoyable. Even irregular workouts will keep you in good health.

Love Focus: Simply being around the one you love will keep you in a happy mood!

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Not banking on anyone on the academic front may make you miss out on some important notes, so take your call. A handsome commission in a deal is likely to make your bank balance healthy. Creative people may profit, as their work is set to sell like hot cakes. Health remains excellent as you get body conscious. An overseas journey is indicated. Selling a property may bring in big money.

Love Focus: Those in love will get the chance they had been seeking of spending quality time together.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Creating a favourable environment at home is a prerequisite for performing well in exam or competition. At work, you will manage to impress those who matter by giving a good account of yourself. A completed project will get you the recognition you seek. A deal you have just sealed promises much profit. Spouse may be uncharacteristically nice today, find out why? Those travelling for a change of scene are likely to enjoy their heart out.

Love Focus: Positive indications on the romantic front will delight you no end!

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-March 21)

View a matter from everyone’s perspective and then make a decision; anything done in haste may contribute towards errors. A little convincing is all that is required to motivate a youngster to get serious on the academic front. Condition of a family elder may become a source of worry. A break in office routine is indicated, as you may need to travel out of town or overseas on business.

Love Focus: You get the chance you had been waiting for on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN (March 22-March 21)

You will manage to stick to a healthy diet and remain fit. Financially, you will be much better off as you shift to the saving mode. At work, you will be able to maintain the tempo and complete most of your tasks. You can expect to find a peaceful atmosphere at home. Chance meeting with a childhood friend in a journey is possible.

Love Focus: Expect a good time on the romantic front today.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

AQUARIUS (March 22-February 19)

Someone close may need your assistance in both cash and kind, so be prepared. An overseas journey is on the anvil for some. A healthy bank balance is likely to keep your morale high. You enjoy good health by remaining regular in your exercise regimen. Atmosphere of peace and tranquility prevails on the domestic front.

Love Focus: You may feel hesitant to broach a subject to partner that is close to your heart.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Red

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Your workable solution to a professional problem will get the go ahead from higher ups. A commitment you are scared of making will no more seem threatening. Mental tensions disappear as you take to meditation. Don’t indulge in petty gossip. You will benefit by adopting a healthier lifestyle. There is a fair chance of a flat or plot being registered in your name.

Love Focus: You can be in romantic mood today, so lay out a candlelight dinner!

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

