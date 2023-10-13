All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 13, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Good returns can be expected from an old investment maturing now. Fitness bug is likely to bite some and do their health a lot of good. Receiving appreciation from superiors at work is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood. Buying new furniture or a major appliance for home is on the cards for some. Travelling with family and friends is likely to prove enjoyable.

Love Focus: Cupid is likely to smile on those seeking love.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Maroon

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

You will take care of an outstanding loan by repaying it as quickly as possible. You are likely to resume a workout regimen that you had not been able to continue. Keeping your eyes and ears open at work will be in your interest. You will have the money to purchase an item you had been wanting for the house. A childhood friend may invite you overseas or out of town, so don't think twice in accepting the invitation! Spending time with someone who is near to your heart is indicated on the social front.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover looks possible.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Monetary gains are foreseen in business. A good turn done to someone on the academic front is likely to be returned today with interest! Those involved in a legal case can expect some positive developments. An out of town trip or overseas to meet a near and dear one cannot be ruled out. You will need to take steps to curb your bad habits, before they become insurmountable.

Love Focus: Someone who takes an unusual interest in you may attract you romantically.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Pink

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

An entertaining time is ahead for those on a conducted tour. At work, you will do well to get to the bottom of the problems, instead of beating about the bush. Your money is likely to grow through wise investments. Someone will be most supportive of your efforts on the health front. Home will be peaceful enough for you to rest and recoup. Meeting your near and dear ones is likely to keep you much entertained.

Love Focus: An associate you are attracted to may try to come close, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Your concern for health will make you bring the required changes in your lifestyle. Financially good times are just round the corner for those feeling the pinch. Those in government service can expect a promotion. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling long distance. Expenses are set to mount. Socially, you will be able to impress those who are the movers and shakers in your circle.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts are likely to keep you occupied today.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

On the health front, your initiative will do much to bring you back into shape. Those who have applied for a house or plot may get a step closer to acquiring it. Today, you can expect peace and harmony to prevail on the domestic front. Overseas deals may bring much work for professionals. Your ideas on the home front find favour with other members, so go ahead and implement! Enjoying a vacation with family is foretold for some.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front will keep your chances alive with the one you admire.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

A new post is indicated for those in uniform. Real estate agents can hope for a handsome commission. A positive reply to a wedding proposal is likely to fill you with happiness. You will manage to curb bad habits to keep healthy. You will be sensible enough to save and not spend on unnecessary items. Those in the field of research will be able to gather the resources. A vacation promises much rest and rejuvenation.

Love Focus: Differences with lover get sorted out, so now work towards strengthening the relationship.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Those new in trade or business may find perceptible increase in profits. You are likely to save a substantial amount by strict budgeting. Those hoping for a passionate evening with partner will have to take the initiative themselves! Something that is bothering your mind is likely to disappear, as you keep your thoughts positive. Taking out time from work for family today will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: An exclusive dinner out with the one you love is on the cards.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-March 21)

Good news awaits job seekers on the professional front. A helping hand from the financially well off is likely to ward off immediate problems. You can be instrumental in the success of a family youngster. A friend or relative may delight you by paying a surprise visit. Maintain your fitness level with regular workouts. Making new friends and visiting places you have never been before is indicated today.

Love Focus: Positive signals on the romantic front promise to keep you in an excited state!

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your renewed interest in fitness will soon find you in the prime of your health. Appreciation is in store for those in the creative or hospitality field. Gym and body spas alone may not be of much use, if you don’t focus on dietary control. An outing with friends or family is likely to rejuvenate you. You may find your hands full today in organising something on the home front. Social front is likely to become most happening.

Love Focus: A great time is foreseen for lovers today.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22nd to Feb 19)

Efforts to remain fit will succeed. Luck turns favourable on the monetary front, so splurge on whatever you had been wanting to. Set personal example on the academic front to motivate juniors. This is a day when you will impress superiors by performing your best on the professional front. Homemakers will get a chance to implement their ideas. Your popularity on the social front is set to rise.

Love Focus: Romantic overtures get positive response, so rejoice!

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Financial gains are indicated and can bring you on a firm footing. Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood. You are likely to give a good account of yourself at work. A family reunion is on the cards, so get set for an exciting time. Newlyweds will manage to travel someplace to be along together. Those looking for suitable accommodation may find one that fits their pocket.

Love Focus: You may start enjoying the company of an opposite number due to mutual liking and common interests.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

