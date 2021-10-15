Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 15

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

The day turns out to be quite promising for people under this sign. Taking a step closer to the job you aspire for is indicated for some. You don't need to compare yourself to anyone in academics since you are smart enough to manage your affairs and work on your strengths. Organizing a family get-together after a long time will get you the thumbs up from one and all. Friends will appreciate your insistence on healthy foods.

Love Focus: Before entering into a serious relationship have clarity about what lies ahead.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Judicious investments done now will secure your financial future. Those training for a big sporting event may find a marked improvement in their performance. If your parents are not letting you do your own thing, don't be accusatory, instead share your desires with them; these interactions are likely to go in your favour. Today, your senior can ask you to stay back after office hours for something important.

Love Focus: You feel blessed to have such a loving, amazing and understanding companion and this feeling will be reciprocated by them.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, you may have to be a bit firm at work to drive home your point. Don't have a casual attitude towards class tests, as they may count towards your grading at a later stage. It will be sensible not to get tempted by the get-rich-quick schemes, as it is a sure way to lose money. You are likely to feel liberated, once you get something you had been hiding, off your chest.

Love Focus: If you are single and yearning for love, don't settle for anyone who comes along, without deliberating.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Roping in a friend to do fitness training with you will save you the monotony of working out alone. Some of you may be in the last stages of transferring property in your name. If parents are wary of your career choices, you may not be able to change their views, but you can change the way you deal with them. Don't be reluctant to adapt yourself to changes at the workplace. Be smart and don't leave exam preparations for the very last.

Love Focus: Excitement mounts for those about to get married.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Red

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

An outstanding amount may get released and add to your financial stability. Choosing healthy foods over fast foods will keep lifestyle diseases away. Your dream of getting trained in music or art will soon get fulfilled. A business tour is on the cards for those in the oil industry. Don't fall behind in keeping up with what is being taught in the class, for it may become difficult to catch up later.

Love Focus: Your partner is likely to give you a surprise by planning something special for the weekend.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

If you find competitive exams daunting, don't think about them and just perform to the best of your abilities. Don't fall for someone's shop-talk for investing in a scheme that appears dubious to you. Driving to a nearby tourist destination in your new car with family is likely to give you a high. You can be asked to explain the delay in completing a project at work by higher-ups.

Love Focus: Spouse will simply love your idea of a second honeymoon without kids, so finalise the destination and start planning.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

It may become difficult to refuse a friend offering a property deal, but take your time and vet it thoroughly. Higher-ups will bank upon you to accomplish something important for the company and you will not disappoint. A pat on the back from your teacher for your achievements in school is likely to boost your morale. Steer clear of domestic squabbles or arguments, as they can disturb your peace of mind. Inculcate healthy eating habits.

Love Focus: Your innocence is what endears you to your partner, so don't change.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Violet

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your contribution towards the successful completion of a project at work will be lauded by those who matter. You will do well to remain in the good books of your teacher. Preparing never-tried-before healthy recipes is likely to break the monotony of usual dishes. Attending a school or course get-together in another city is indicated. You will manage the admission of a child to a college of their choice by approaching someone influential.

Love Focus: A date lined up for the evening may make you return home early from the office today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may accompany the boss for an important negotiation abroad. Impressing a teacher with your performance is likely to put you in their good books. Those contemplating giving yoga a try should do so under a yoga expert and not through videos. There is no point in seeking validation from a person who is never there for you. A property you inherited from your forefathers can be challenged by a distant relative, but you will manage to thwart their claim.

Love Focus: You may plan an exciting evening out with your partner today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Don't let the educational system, that constantly evaluates performance, compel you to develop a self-critical habit of grading yourself. Raising the rent of your house is likely to bring in good money. Running is good for health, so tune your body by running short distances, before you attempt longer ones. A negative development at work can worry you, but your timely intervention will salvage the situation. House renovation is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Before taking the plunge, ask yourself if you are looking for marriage or just a casual relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You can be given the responsibility of organising a college excursion for your class, so take all into confidence about your plans. A project going at a snail's pace at work needs to be put on the fast track. If you are facing a cash crunch, there is nothing wrong with borrowing money from your dear ones and pay it back later, when your financial situation improves. Siblings may soon plan a get together to celebrate something special.

Love Focus: With your partner away for the weekend, postpone whatever you had planned for today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are likely to take up the mantle of leading your team at work, as a team leader. Receiving pre-prepared notes of important subjects will save you a lot of time. There is no point in selling a property when the market is down, so wait for the opportune moment when the demand rises. Avoid any old ailment that may recur by making some positive lifestyle changes. Control your spending and focus on saving.

Love Focus: Resolve a disagreement with your partner, if you want to enjoy the weekend outing.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

