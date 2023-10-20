All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 20, 2023 (Pixabay)

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

A side business is bound to do well, so go ahead with it. You will find yourself more energetic today than usual. Things go perfectly on the professional front, but only under supervision, so remain on your toes. Some of you may take the initiative to make the home front aesthetically pleasing. Some of you may have to undertake an out of town journey. Your involvement in organising a function or an event will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: A romantic outing promises much enjoyment.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

A good day is foreseen for those into speculation or betting. At work, you may find yourself busier than usual. Be aware of what is happening on the academic front. You will resolve to opt for a healthy lifestyle in order to remain fit. You will remain most understanding on the family front and will successfully cater to the moods of spouse. An out of town trip cannot be ruled out for some. Your rise in social stature is preordained as your reputation enhances.

Love Focus: Your romantic life simply rocks, so make the most of it!

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

You will need to take an acquaintance into confidence to share your plight. It is important to remain in control by personal supervision at work. An urgently required loan getting sanctioned may come as a big relief to you. Expert advice will help those trying to get into top physical condition. A family member is likely to prove a great help around the house. Time seems favourable for purchasing property.

Love Focus: You will feel much closer to the one you love than ever before.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Get the best out of the situation you find yourself in. Your efforts are likely to bear fruit on the academic front, either for yourself or for someone close. An advice given by someone clued up financially may save you a lot. You will manage to overcome fatigue by adopting fitness techniques. Taking a good grip of the situation will make you an automatic leader at work.

Love Focus: You will get to enjoy the day with partner on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Meeting a near and dear one after a long gap is indicated. At work, it is important to consider well before you give a decision, for it may have far-reaching consequences. Tighten your purse strings as money will simply fly. Don’t neglect your daily exercise routine. Family and friends will help you achieve what you have set out for today. Positive signs emerge for those trying to acquire property.

Love Focus: Nearness to partner brings comfort and immense happiness.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

A good bargain and saving of money is foreseen for some. You will be able to keep fit by choosing a few healthy options. Those thinking of taking up a franchise must weigh all the pros and cons carefully. You may accompany the family to attend a wedding or party today. A vacation is likely to materialise and promises oodles of fun. Property acquired previously may give excellent returns.

Love Focus: Meaningful gestures will help you come closer to the one you love.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Your savings will make your financial front stronger. Health remains good, as you turn to fitness. You are likely to make your mark on the professional front. Plans for home improvement may be put into action. Planning a trip with someone, rather than travelling alone, will be a correct decision. A contentious property matter will be amicably resolved. Going out with friends will take your mind off some pressing matters.

Love Focus: Spending time with partner on the romantic front will give you a sense of fulfillment.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

You will find a marked change in your physique by adopting a special diet. You shine on the academic front, as your talents get recognised. A friend may suggest a good money-making scheme that can bring in good profits. Your talents are likely to find many takers on the professional front. Exciting company is likely to make a journey most pleasurable. Those in property business can find the day profitable.

Love Focus: You have managed to make a special place in your lover’s heart and it shows!

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

A little push from your side is likely to prove a big support to someone trying to stand on his or her own feet. Academic front looks challenging and needs your full focus. A friend or an associate may provide assistance in completing an important task. A passion-filled evening is foreseen, so make the most of it. Remaining regular in your workouts will help you maintaining good health. A celebration may keep you happily involved.

Love Focus: Spending a lovey-dovey day with partner will keep you smiling contentedly.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

You will maintain good health by avoiding excesses of any kind. Taking charge of a situation at this stage will help you to pre-empt any difficulties that may arise in a project. You will add to your wealth and make life more luxurious. For businesspersons, a chance for making good money cannot be ruled out. There is a strong possibility of a guest arriving at your doorstep and brightening your day. Booking a new property is indicated.

Love Focus: Marital boat cruises along smoothly, as love life improves.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Handling things your own way may pit you against a senior, so be at your convincing best. Leave applied for is likely to be sanctioned for those desperate for it. An excellent day is foreseen for those pursuing academics. Achievements of a family youngster can make you proud. Window shopping with partner will not only be pleasurable, but also enhance togetherness. A leisure trip is on the cards.

Love Focus: An initiative may bring you into contact with someone you secretly like.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Your prospects on the professional front are likely to improve. People who hold you in great esteem may look up to you for guidance. You will enjoy good health as you become more and more conscious of your fitness. Setting up the house will be on the priority list of homemakers today. The day may find you planning a work related trip. Invitation to a celebrity do may become a reality for some.

Love Focus: Togetherness is immensely fulfilling for those in love.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Red

