Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 21

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Don't rest on your laurels after passing out of school; there is still so much to achieve. Everybody feels low at some point in their lives, but the idea is to bounce back from it and stay positive. Selling a property may be on your mind. It is best not to antagonise a senior at work over petty issues. You may choose a destination that is not frequented by tourists to spend your vacation.

Love Focus: If you are leading your own separate lives, it is time to reignite the romance.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Rust

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

A target that you have set your eyes on will finally be achieved, bringing you great relief. Your excellent performance in a competitive exam is likely to brighten your chances of clearing it. Vet tenants thoroughly before renting out your property. Avoid minor ailments by taking adequate precautions. Don't succumb to the shoptalk of a property dealer and invest your money in a property whose construction has not yet started; your money can get stuck.

Love Focus: Newlyweds will get to know each other better as they spend more time together.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A celebration is on the cards and you can organise a party for it. Rent from a property may get delayed, but your tenant may have a valid reason. New mothers will need to learn to balance motherhood with professional life. Cultivate the desire to contribute to a good cause through social work. Don't get tempted to join an agitation or a rally, as it can spell trouble for you. Your efforts at remaining fit will succeed.

Love Focus: Spouse appears in a different mood today, so give him/ her space.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Those compelled to join office may find working from home more convenient than attending office physically, but little you can do about it. You will get all the help you need from an important reference book, borrowed from a friend, that is not available in the library. You must make a realistic budget for house renovation and calculate the expenses in detail before commissioning work. When life knocks you down, get up and give it another shot.

Love Focus: Keep the lines of communication open to prevent your relationship from breaking down.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Don't resort to sycophancy at work, it may prove counterproductive, instead let your work speak for itself. Taking the easy way out is not the best course of action if you are thinking of cracking a competitive exam. Your eagerness for an outing may make someone take you on a hike, much to your delight. A much-awaited approval for a business proposal may finally arrive. Don't fritter away money saved for an important venture.

Love Focus: You are quick to see your partner's faults, while your own escape your attention.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

On the academic front, you will need to be a fighter and punch way beyond your capabilities to make your mark against all odds. If you take pleasure in trolling, desist, as it doesn't behove you to hurt someone; instead, try to leave a positive footprint on social media. An exercise routine adopted by you will give positive results. Don't get into the habit of tattling on co-workers, such things don't usually end well.

Love Focus: Spending the day with your spouse reminiscing about your wedding day will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A good reference can make you stand a better chance of landing a job and you are likely to manage it. Subjects that you are strong in will help you in deciding your future academic pursuits. A sibling may ask for help, so go all out for him/ her without any reservations. Be careful not to aggravate a condition you are suffering from by indulging in self-medication. You may apply for a home loan for buying property.

Love Focus: The situation on the marital front may improve with the growing understanding between you two.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Financially, you remain on a solid wicket and may even invest in the stock market. A lifestyle disease that had been troubling you for a long may show signs of subsiding. Shifting business to a new location may prove beneficial. Wedding bells may ring for someone eligible in the family. Don't get tempted to join the throngs indulging in revenge tourism and put yourself at unnecessary risk; weigh the pros and cons before setting out.

Love Focus: Partner can express the desire to start a family, so be supportive.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

It is important to utilise your spare time to work on your weaknesses on the academic front. Your efforts to open new avenues of earning are likely to succeed. Ordering things from an online sale is likely to save you money. Today, don't give any chance to boss to tick you off. Your health is in your hands, so improve it by remaining active. Minimize the risk of Covid exposure on a vacation by taking all precautions.

Love Focus: It is high time you commenced your search for a life partner.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

If you have a flair for writing, why not explore this option. Don't wait for anyone's help in academics, for you can keep waiting endlessly. You may have to reach deep into your pocket to hire an attendant to take care of a family elder. It is time you became more aware of the importance of keeping fit and healthy. A property in a prime location may be out of your reach, so think of ways to get it within reach.

Love Focus: Lover may suggest meeting at his/ her favourite hangout.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Grey

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Be more accommodating of someone who has newly joined your office, as he/ she may need your full support. If you want to achieve your objective on the academic front, then be ready to sacrifice your leisure time. Finding time to do your own thing may become difficult due to professional commitments, so plan it on the weekends. Try not to overstep your financial bounds as the budget is there to be followed.

Love Focus: Parents may not approve of the one you are in love with, so keep up the efforts.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are likely to create a milestone by accomplishing something important professionally, but remember a great accomplishment comes with greater responsibility. Stars shine bright for those keen on donning the uniform, as they are likely to clear both the written exam and the Services Selection Board. Some of you are likely to travel to another city to attend a wedding or a celebration. A toddler can give you sleepless nights, so find out the real problem.

Love Focus: You may find a partner much more understanding and caring than before.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

