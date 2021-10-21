Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 20: What an excellent day!

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are going to have a good day as your favorable planets will illuminate your professional front. You may come across many investment opportunities that may turn favorable in the near future. A property case will sort out in your favor and take the load off your mind. This is a time to feel relaxed.

Spiritual trips may bring peace of mind and satisfaction for some aged people. Some may try to visit their family members, but may not be able to make it due to workload or other reasons. Everything seems okay, except the family front. A small family issue may ruin domestic harmony, but be patient. What else is there to find out more for the day.

Pisces Finance Today

Money will flow in from many income sources and keep your pockets full. You may get ancestral property transferred to your name. It's a lucky day for real estate agents.

Pisces Family Today

Things may be messy on the domestic front and it will make you unhappy. Someone in the family may create trouble, but things will be normal soon. You may have to devote extra time at home.

Pisces Career Today

Some may get success in new ventures. You may get promoted to a higher position. Your positive attitude and creative mind will get you recognition on the professional front. This is an excellent day, so make the most of it.

Pisces Health Today

It's an excellent day on the health front. Your active mind will allow you to execute your creative ideas at work and think from many different angles. You may be more calculative and logical today.

Pisces Love Life Today

You will feel optimistic and blessed for having a wonderful and understanding spouse by your side. Your love for your partner will increase and it will make your bond stronger than ever.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Golden Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)