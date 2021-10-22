Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 22

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

It's time to curb your phone addiction and focus on studies to do well in exams. You will need to guard against getting lured into something that is not above board financially. Your life's trajectory is not determined by parents, remember it is your life and you get to choose what you want to do with it. Don't be too hopeful of getting compensated for the pay cut you during the pandemic lockdown. Healthwise you will be okay.

Love Focus: Apart from just spending quality time together, why not also start working out together in the gym.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A family youngster may give you a piece of good news that calls for a celebration, so be prepared. You will manage to return the money owed to someone. Life is way beyond just the work you do, so chill and let your hair down sometimes. Continue to maintain a sharp focus on studies to do well in academics. An underlying health condition may need attention, but it will be nothing serious. Don't get distracted on the road while driving.

Love Focus: Lover may make special plans for the weekend.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Invest your time and energy in academics to succeed. Keep your financial dealings above board and within the legal framework. Planning a short vacation is on the cards for some. Going through an adverse situation can make you come out happier and stronger. Don't let high expectations of reward make you mentally stressed or interfere with your performance. Those down with fever are likely to get back on their feet.

Love Focus: You may not be looking for love, but a certain someone is already in love with you!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

You will remain ever popular since you love meeting new people and learning from them. Time management will help you cover the whole syllabus and give you time for revision too. Paying the last instalment of a loan will be a big load off your chest. Take into account the road conditions, before you step on the accelerator. If you have missed some good projects in the past, don't fret, as there are more to come.

Love Focus: Some of you may feel romantically attracted to your best friend and, the feeling is mutual.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Leo (July 23-August 23)

If you harbour a dream of becoming an actor or a stage performer, now is the time for it. You will feel most satisfied when you successfully finish what you have started. If you are short-tempered, be aware of your triggers and avoid them. It is never too early to start teaching children good manners and healthy habits. You may take the first step towards acquiring property. Always choose healthy options to maintain good health.

Love Focus: You may decide to keep your romantic relationship under wraps for now.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Reducing anxiety and increasing clarity of thought will enable you to prepare better for exams. Loan approval can come as a great relief to some. You are likely to enjoy an outing with friends today. Being single-mindedly focused on achieving fitness will get you back into shape. Selling an ancestral property may benefit you financially. Travel out of the country is on the cards for some. Don't be a party to anyone's wrongdoing, it can tarnish your reputation.

Love Focus: Ending a toxic relationship can make you feel happy and liberated.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You are likely to impress one and all by the way you conduct yourself at work. A classmate's notes will prove a godsend in clearing a subject you are weak in. Take charge of your health to get fitter than your current fitness level. You may need to be at your convincing best to get your parent's consent for something you want to do. Someone is likely to take care of your monetary problems.

Love Focus: One rule of relationship is to give space to each other; follow it in letter and spirit.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Instead of following the policy of appeasement, focus on your work and your work will speak for itself. Thorough preparation will see you clear your exams with flying colours. You may find a home remedy more effective in curing a recurring ailment. Take all financial matters in your hand to have a clear picture of profits and losses. If travelling by road, take adequate breaks en route. A property you are trying to sell may not get the expected amount.

Love Focus: Anticipate partner's mood today and act accordingly.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

If you want to succeed in professional life, take your work as worship and do it with full devotion. You will remain financially stable and have enough for investing too. Don't let your academic performance affect you mentally; you are certain to bounce back with a better showing. You will find the benefits of yoga by making it a part of your daily routine. It is crucial to keep reminding yourself of the importance of pandemic protocols.

Love Focus: Don't get too sensitive about something your partner has said in jest.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Thoughts are transitory, so don't hold on to every thought and believe that each one is true or defines you. The first sale of the day can give shop owners immense encouragement. You may plan a weekend trip to the countryside. Include Meditation in your daily morning routine. Steer clear of negative people to retain a positive outlook.

Love Focus: You may have to wait for some more time for your relationship to be approved by family elders.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

This seems a good day for people under this sign. Your ideas getting implemented at work will make you proud. Travelling abroad for studies on scholarship is indicated for some students. You are likely to visit some popular locations in the city during the weekend with family and have a swell time. Getting possession of your own apartment may soon become a reality. Foodies may turn their focus to healthy foods for better health.

Love Focus: Your suspicious nature may get the better of you and can offend your partner.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Some of you are likely to secure a coveted post in local elections. Those finding themselves outdated in their organisation will do well to gain additional skills and qualifications. Your anxiousness to do well in exams can lead you to commit stupid mistakes. A home remedy will prove effective in curing seasonal allergies. Sometimes you need to take a stand on issues to show solidarity with those affected. A property deal is likely to materialise soon.

Love Focus: Moving in with your partner will allow you to enjoy a new phase of togetherness.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue