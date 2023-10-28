All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 28, 2023(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

A property that you have paid for may finally be handed over to you. Expect to be reciprocated in full measure for giving a helping hand to someone. Good money management will help stretch your money and save some too. Clearance will be taken to commence construction of a house. Chances of enjoying a vacation look strong. Family will be most supportive in whatever you are doing. Making fitness your priority now will balance you immensely on the health front. Today you may not be able to achieve much on the professional front.

Love Focus: Chances of meeting someone you simply adore cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

It is best not to be rash while driving today. Some of you are likely to be honored in a function or invited for guest lecture. Increasing your wealth may be on your mind and may encourage you to double your efforts. A marriage or birth is likely to bring happiness at home. A property decision will be given in your favour. Some of you may make a few changes in your lifestyle just to retain good health. Assignment or result submitted by you at work is likely to come under all round praise.

Love Focus: Smooth sailing is foretold on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Some rearrangements may be carried out on the home front may, just to bring in a change. Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property. Steps taken on the health front will benefit. Your diligence and hard work on the professional front are likely to pay. An out-of-town trip with family may get postponed to some other date. Some positive developments on the academic front will keep you in an upbeat mood. Those planning to buy a major item would do well to work out their budget and then decide.

Love Focus: A romantic situation is likely to develop at work.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Much travelling is envisaged, but it will help you achieve what you aim. Academically you are likely to fare well. Remain alert while transacting money, as loss is foreseen. This is an excellent time for getting something done on the home front contemplated for long. Some of you may add to your list of properties by booking a new one. Good health keeps you fit and energetic today. Professionally, you can find yourself on a strong wicket, as you spare no efforts to better your career prospects.

Love Focus: Your love life is poised to take a turn for the better.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Brown

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Thorough preparations are a must for those travelling long distance. Day appears exciting and will give you a chance to meet people you had not met lately. Excellent health is foreseen. Planning something for the house may get you and spouse totally involved. Returns from property will be as per your expectations. Investments promising good returns may be opted for by some. You will be able to make the right kind of environment on the professional front for smooth functioning.

Love Focus: The day can end up in complete bliss for the newlyweds or those in love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

An enjoyable time can be expected by those proceeding to a holiday destination. Someone may be acting against your interests on the social front. You will find time to focus on your fitness. A chance of acquiring property appears bright for those looking for one. Efforts to make the financial front secure may fail, due to inadequate earnings. Those undertaking an important assignment at work must remain careful about the deadline.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to is likely to reciprocate in full measure.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Planning a trip with someone, rather than travelling alone, will be a correct decision. You may be compelled to participate in something you have no interest in on the social front and waste a lot of time. The day looks favorable for venturing into something new on the professional front. Success of a family member is likely to prove most fulfilling. Much hardship is foreseen for those shifting to a new location. Make health your priority. Some wise investments may be required to make you financially secure.

Love Focus: Those unlucky in love should not lose heart, as some positive indications appear!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You are about to enjoy a vacation that you had been planning for long. Prospects of owning a house or a flat look bright. Laziness may start telling on your health. Your professional knowledge and business acumen will be much in demand at work. Shifting to a new residence is indicated for some and will prove a welcome change. Spirituality may bring a special meaning to your life. Someone may surprise you by returning your loaned amount much before expectation.

Love Focus: Efforts will help make things brighten up on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Maintaining a good grip on domestic matters may assume importance. A new venture will begin to look most promising. Things seem favourable on the health front, as you manage to maintain your workout routine. Today, you will be able to give a good account of yourself on the professional front. Keep travel options open-ended. Possession of a property is possible. Your financial condition is set to improve, as past investments mature.

Love Focus: Your brooding nature may not let you enjoy lover’s company.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Some negative developments on the domestic front are likely to burden your mind. An old property being sold is likely to bring you into big money. Your initiative on the social front is likely to bring you into the limelight. Good money is likely to be earned today by freelancers and commission agents. Getting introduced to someone important in your professional sphere is possible. Your choice of a holiday destination will prove most exciting for those accompanying you. Health remains good through your own efforts.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and those feeling under the cloud on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You may plan to initiate some changes at home, but keep an eye on expenses as you may end up overspending. Your helping hand on the social front will be much appreciated. Excellent health is ensured just by keeping a tab on what you eat. A favor done to someone in your professional capacity is likely to be returned. An out-of-town trip is possible for some. You stand to lose property or money, if you don’t act now. You remain financially sound, but this is no reason to splurge.

Love Focus: You are likely to improve your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Visiting a tourist destination is foretold and will prove most interesting. A property is likely to come in your name. Someone may deliberately put you down in a social gathering and cause much anguish. A happy domestic atmosphere will keep you in an upbeat mood and help maintain a happy demeanor. Wisdom in spending and keeping your focus on minimizing expenses will keep you in a financially healthy state. Professionals may find the day a bit more hectic than usual.

Love Focus: A happy domestic atmosphere will keep you in an upbeat mood and help maintain a happy demeanor.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

