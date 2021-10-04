Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 4

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You are likely to reciprocate someone’s good gesture of supporting you through your tough phase of life. Homemakers are likely to derive great pleasure in resetting the house. Your savings will be enough to set you financially comfortable. Confirm train reservations, before embarking on your journey to avoid hassles. Taking up a flat on rent is indicated for some. Getting the gift deed signed for a property will favour all siblings.

Love Focus: You will love the little idiosyncrasies of your newlywed partner and fully enjoy this phase of life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

Taurus (Apr 21-May20)

Your handling of a workplace situation today will get appreciated by higher-ups. Parents are likely to feel proud of the growing appreciation that the teacher heaps on you during the parent-teacher meeting. If you fall short of money, it is better to ask your friends for the same, than parents to avoid needless interrogation. A tourist destination may not be as enjoyable as you had envisaged, due to the inclement weather.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings with sweetheart can make the hours disappear today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You will manage your field of work commendably and increase your output. Your networking skills will ensure good job openings. An ongoing tussle for a piece of ancestral property can pit you against some relatives, but you will come out victorious. Avoid getting involved in a court case, as it can drain you financially. Those into yoga will experience a level of fitness that they have never experienced before.

Love Focus: Your friend, guide and philosopher may become your lover too!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You are likely to reap the rewards of your hard work on the academic front. Devoting hours on a workplace project will finally see it through to your great relief. Finding time for workouts in your busy schedule may seem difficult, but will keep you fit. You may have to go by the rent agreement to get your tenant to replace or pay for what has been broken in your house, where they are

living on rent.

Love Focus: Perfect teamwork between you and your partner will keep you two in a happy space.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

With the kind of savings you have, you can think on the lines of buying a vehicle or some major appliance for the house. Your friend may introduce you to a physical training class which will immensely improve your physical strength. . Those in the armed forces and deploy at the line of control will need to be ever vigilant in the current situation. Visiting an astrologer for matrimony consultation is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: Lovebirds will manage to take out time for each other today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

There is no point in simply marking time in school if studies don’t interest you, it is best to learn some vocation to be able to get employed. You must try your utmost to meet the designated marketing target to win the bonus. Don’t take any chances on the road, as you can be held for a traffic violation. Roping in family members to distribute food to the poor will become a great source of satisfaction for the entire family.

Love Focus: Romantic feeling seems mutual today, so enjoy.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

The day you give wings to your dreams, you will find a marked improvement in academics. Things may not be hunky-dory at home, but your mere presence will make things right. You may be given a free hand to study the problem afflicting a manufacturing process and find the solution for it. Addiction of any sort is a menace that ruins your personal growth – so stay away from it as much as possible!

Love Focus: A date with someone you feel attracted to may soon become a reality, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Doing cross country on a motorbike with friends is possible today. Adopting traditional dietary practices will provide surplus health benefits and also facilitate vital bodily functions. Betting and gambling can make you or break you, but the risks of getting broke are too high, so desist. Don’t get into any mischief in school, as you can be hauled up for it. Your work schedule is likely to ease, as there will be someone new to share your burden.

Love Focus: Your understanding with your partner is set to grow.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are likely to secure a new source of income and add to your monthly income. If you are armed with a strong sense of purpose, no power on earth can stop you from achieving what you set your eyes on. The anniversary of a family elder/member will become an occasion to meet your near and dear ones. Yoga and fitness videos will act as a major inspiration for you to take them up.

Love Focus: Don’t make veiled insinuations, as it can upset spouse and initiate a war of words.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A good day for people under this sign is foreseen. Tasks that you do today at work are likely to be personally checked by the boss, so don’t let any error creep in. Your initial struggles to achieve success on the academic front will eventually lead to it. A gift-bearing relative from abroad may visit you and fill your day with joy. You will take steps to build your overall immunity by eating right.

Love Focus: Take your partner into confidence, if you are taking any major decisions that involve them.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those in the teaching profession will be voted the best by their pupils. Clearing a competitive exam will open many fields of expertise to choose from. You can be adjudged the best in a school competition. Family life cruises smoothly for all. It is best not to opt for shortcuts for a great body, as it can prove harmful for the body in the long run.

Love Focus: Spouses insistence on starting a family can make you thoughtful, so give your reasons for not wanting one right now.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Spending judiciously will help in conserving the money that you may require at this juncture. Those looking for a suitable house may get a Vastu-compliant condo. Getting the registration done for a new vehicle may take more time than expected. Someone you have recently befriended may come to live with you and may soon turn into a pest. It is a good idea to start taking superfoods to boost your overall health. Remain stress-free by thinking positive thoughts.

Love Focus: Sharing your innate feelings with your lover will bring you closer to each other.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Crimson

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

