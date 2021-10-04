Aries Daily Horoscope for Oct 4: Some surprise is awaiting you!

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Aries, you are highly competitive and love to do things your way. This helps you stay ahead in the rat race. Your qualities will be greatly appreciated today and your skills will be much in demand. You excel in what you do and you will not waver from achieving your set targets. However, you are hotheaded and impulsive, which is likely to get you into trouble. Do not make travel plans if you have not cross-checked the weather details of the location. Long pending property matters are likely to get sorted out amicably. Students will have to put in extra efforts on their academic front.

Aries Finance Today

Your financial front promises to be very bright today, as you have saved a surplus amount from investments made in the past. It will not only bring you monetary gains but will also help you invest in stocks and speculative activities.

Aries Family Today

You will have a happy and healthy atmosphere at home today. Your family will be supportive of your decisions and will stand by you in times of need. An occasion at home will give you a chance to strengthen your interpersonal bonds.

Aries Career Today

On your professional front, you will be full of doubts regarding your future in the organization. You need to work hand-in-hand with your colleagues to bring positive outcomes, which will not only impress your bosses but will also bring you good news of an increment.

Aries Health Today

Your back issues may trouble you and you will have to turn to medications to seek relief. Taking a break from work might give you the rest you need. Relaxation techniques will also help you relieve stress.

Aries Love Life Today

Couples in a new relationship will need time to understand each other. Nurture your newfound relationship and let it blossom. Some surprise is awaiting you on the romantic front today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

