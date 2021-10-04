Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope for Oct 4: Stars are in your favour today!
horoscope

Taurus Daily Horoscope for Oct 4: Stars are in your favour today!

Students will come out with flying colours in competitive exams on their academic front
Students will come out with flying colours in competitive exams on their academic front
Published on Oct 04, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Copy Link
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Taurus, you are normally satisfied with what you are and what you do. This helps you achieve your goals more easily and more quickly. Your practical knowledge and know-how of things make you the most sought after person in every walk of life. However, you sometimes lean towards being materialistic, which does not go down well with your well-wishers. You need to change your mindset to enjoy the popularity. Matters of an ancestral property should be kept for another day. Students will come out with flying colours in competitive exams on their academic front. Travelling to an exotic location with children could be tiresome if you are not fully prepared for it.

Taurus Finance Today

You need to start looking for an additional source of income as you are likely to face a cash crunch today. Do not rely only on your job for a steady monthly earning, instead start saving for emergency needs.

Taurus Family Today

Your children are likely to bring you immense happiness with their performance. There are chances that you might get into an argument with your spouse; however, your patient handling of the situation will help solve the problem.

Taurus Career Today

On your professional front, some jealous colleagues might try to harm your reputation but they will not succeed in their endeavours. You need not worry as the stars are in your favour. You will stay devoted to your work without getting distracted.

Taurus Health Today

Your lifestyle-related problems are likely to go away today as you have taken up a fitness regimen very seriously. Bringing minor changes to your diet will also help you stay fit and away from diseases.

Taurus Love Life Today

Those in a new romantic relationship need to take one step at a time to understand their beloved better. Let things proceed naturally and at their own pace to enjoy the ecstasies of love life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

 

Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
horoscope taurus taurus sun sign astrology horoscope + 3 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out