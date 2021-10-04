Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Oct 4: Many surprises are waiting for you!
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Oct 4: Many surprises are waiting for you!

Take time out to introspect and improve yourself to reach a better outcome.
Published on Oct 04, 2021 12:19 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarius, there are many surprises waiting for you today. The decisions you make now will have a direct effect on what happens tomorrow. So make the right choices without hesitation. You will get to meet your old friends, which will cheer you up. Take time out to introspect and improve yourself to reach a better outcome. Invest your time in learning new things and exploring new avenues. Chances are that you will succeed. Students wishing to pursue higher studies abroad will get a call from a university of their choice. Legal issues related to a disputed ancestral property might go in your favour. Do not go on a long-distance journey with children if you are not prepared for it in advance.

Sagittarius Finance Today

An investment made in an immovable asset or vehicle in the past few months are likely to bring you monetary gains as well as financial stability. You will invest in lucrative schemes to secure your own and your family's financial future.

Sagittarius Family Today

There is likely to be some misunderstanding between you and your spouse, which will disrupt the harmony at home. However, situations will go back to normal with the intervention of your family elders. Children will also help to brighten your mood.

Sagittarius Career Today

You are likely to outperform your colleagues at the workplace, which will not only bring you the deserved recognition but your efforts will also be suitably rewarded either with a salary increment or a promotion.

Sagittarius Health Today

Today you will have to watch your health closely as even minor ailments are likely to aggravate into something serious if left ignored. Consuming everything in moderation and quitting alcohol will help in staying fit and fine.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Ignoring your love life can lead to a dent in the romantic relationship. Your beloved will demand your time, attention and affection, which you will have to prioritize over everything else to keep the spark alive.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender/Purple

 

Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Monday, October 04, 2021
