Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 5

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

An insurance policy or a fixed deposit maturing will give a boost to your finances. Having an enjoyable family time is indicated today. You can travel across the city, just to see a property on sale. Sort out your differences with someone influential at work, if you want to spend your office time in comfort. You will need to improve your performance in school to be at par with others. Healthwise, you remain on top.

Love Focus: Spouse will give you space to do your own thing without interfering.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Taurus (Apr 21-May20)

You are likely to sell your car or a household item at a good price. Inviting someone over for a meal is possible today and is likely to keep you happily engaged. Something left incomplete at work will need to be completed today. If you are finding it difficult to cope up with the chosen subjects, you can consider a change of stream. Those driving on the highway must remain extra careful of heavy vehicles.

Love Focus: Sharing every bit of information with your lover is what they find most endearing.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Bringing experience to your new company is likely to bring overall improvement and win the appreciation of higher-ups. Help from an unexpected quarter at school will prove most timely. Your side business may start looking up and turn profitable. With restrictions on travel almost gone, you may indulge in revenge travel, just to feel liberated from the shackles of the ban. Keep the toddler at home entertained, if you want to have a peaceful time.

Love Focus: You may become your spouse’s target for something that has upset them.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Children settled in another city can come calling and make your day joyous. With frequent changes in flight schedules, it is better to reach the airport much before the departure time to avoid last-minute hassles. You will manage to sort out a matter regarding an ancestral property with all the parties involved. Those into betting can get lucky today, but they should not push their luck too much. Keep your vehicle papers to avoid unnecessary delays.

Love Focus: You can spend the evening cosying up with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will need to burn the midnight oil to prepare for a tough competitive exam. Someone who feels indebted to you may praise your work in front of your boss, just to repay the debt. Today, an argument at home is indicated, so take all steps to avoid the situation. Don’t invest in a dubious scheme, as you can lose money. If you dream of sporting a six-pack, take the help of a fitness trainer.

Love Focus: You may go the extra mile for your lover today, just to impress them.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Upgrade your professional skills, if you want to compete with young highly qualified professionals. Committing stupid mistakes in a competitive exam may prove expensive, so don’t let your concentration waver. Some of you may hire a banquet hall to celebrate a birthday or an anniversary. Eating healthy and exercising will keep you active and energetic. Commuting in heavy traffic may make you long for a return to work from home.

Love Focus: Partner seems moody today, so don’t do anything to annoy them.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Those growing in age and past their period of productivity should look forward to retirement, instead of continuing with the rat race. Guesswork will not get you anywhere, certainly not in competitive exams. A long-awaited payment is likely to be finally released, giving you some relief. Despite the skyrocketing fuel prices, the lure of mountains can make you hit the road for a short vacation.

Love Focus: Those in a live-in relationship may decide to tie the knot and take the relationship to the next level.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those in the procurement department will manage to negotiate the procurement of raw materials at a bargain price. Your desire for setting up a startup on passing out from college will go as per plans. Amicable coexistence in a joint family will spread positivity. Street food looks tempting, but it is advisable not to have it during this season. If your medical tests are long overdue, get them done at the earliest to make sure everything is in the right place.

Love Focus: Be warned, your domineering attitude can create major differences with your partner.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Starting a business with a partner is foreseen and combined efforts will make it a success. Job seekers will find the day favourable, as they get some positive responses from companies. Stepping out of the house seems risky at present, but you may come under pressure to take your loved ones to a tourist destination. You will become the life of the party being hosted by a close family member and be at your entertaining best!

Love Focus: You will love your partner in every

way and get oodles of love in return.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financially, you remain on a safe wicket as funds come from multiple sources. You will need to change your business strategy to make it more profitable. Outside help is a must for all those sitting for competitive exams. Crowded public transport is a cauldron of infection, so avoid it. PG owners may get a suitable tenant. With an active lifestyle and regular walks, you will manage to beat back a lifestyle disease afflicting you.

Love Focus: Today, you can use any excuse, just to get out of the house and meet your lover!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Stars foresee you moving from strength to strength in your professional career. Joining a medical or engineering institute will be a feather in your cap, but it will come with its own set of challenges. You will manage to maintain your weight and shape by eating right. A spin in someone’s new vehicle will be a most thrilling experience. Don’t let a family situation get out of hand today.

Love Focus: A budding romance can make your hormones surge and leave you much in love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Doing selective studies is a sure shot recipe for disaster; be thorough with everything in the syllabus. Make ‘save money’ your mantra for at least some time to come. You may wax eloquent about exotic dishes, but it is the staple food that will eventually satiate your hunger. If you have been unable to make to cut; remember, everything happens for a reason and you will certainly get your break in some other field.

Love Focus: Spouse may remain stubborn over an issue and get you all upset.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

