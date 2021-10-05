Leo Daily Horoscope for October 5: Finance will be on favour

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leo, this is a good day for completing all pending tasks on the professional front. You may get new clients or business deals. Those who are planning to start a new business or project can go for it as it is an auspicious time to start something new in life.

You are in good shape on the health front and your stable financial condition will make things favourable to you. Some may splurge on expensive fitness equipment or kitchen appliance. Avoid taking any decision on the property front, there is a lot to explore yet.

What is there to unfold today, read ahead

Leo Finance Today

Your stable financial condition will allow you to expand your business and reach your target audience. Avoid spending your hard-earned money on any tempting property deal today.

Leo Family Today

You may not be lucky on the family front. Someone may get upset with you on something, so avoid being part of any conflict with siblings or spouse today. You may need a third person to resolve conflicts among family members.

Leo Career Today

You will get some new responsibilities on the professional front, but it will give you an opportunity to show your actual potential and impress your superiors at work. There is a lot to do on the professional front to achieve your career goals, so keep trying.

Leo Health Today

Your excellent health and positive mindset will allow you to make some trip plans or visit someone very close to your family. You may get relief from an old health issue. Some may get back in shape after a very long time, so this is the time to enjoy. An image makeover is also possible for some.

Leo Love Life Today

Your spouse will show extra care and support your ideas no matter what. Some may get the desired marriage proposal today. The day seems favourable on the love front, so do whatever you have been planning for long.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Color: Forest Green

