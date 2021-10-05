Aquarius Daily Horoscope for October 5: Promotion is foreseen for some

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This day may bring mixed results for you. Some of the Aquarians may enjoy good health and perform excellently at work. Businessmen may get outstanding payments and new deals soon. It's a good time to execute your pending trip plans with friends.

Your stable financial condition may tempt you towards some lucrative deals, but take expert advice before making any such decision. Everything seems okay except the family front, so be cautious.

How your stars have planned this day, read ahead

Aquarius Finance Today

Aquarians, you have a stable financial condition today, so you can buy the home appliances that you have been waiting for a long time. Some may invest in property. Broker or property dealers may earn a good commission today. Impromptu investment deals are also likely to benefit you today.

Aquarius Family Today

It's not a too favorable day on the home front. Avoid imposing your wishes on other family members or discussing something important with kids. Your spouse may not support your ideas today. So why rush too much with it?

Aquarius Career Today

You are smart and intelligent, today you are going to give your best to complete an important project. Promotion is foreseen for some. Government employees may get transferred to desired places.

Aquarius Health Today

You will feel good about yourself after a long time as you may get rid of a prolonged health issue. Some will achieve their fitness goals by opting for a new fitness regime. A new image makeover is likely to be noticed and well received by those around you.

Aquarius Love Life Today

This is a good day for newlywed couples, so try to plan an evening out or a romantic gesture for your partner. Those who have just got into a relationship will feel the spark and excitement on the love front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Orange

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026