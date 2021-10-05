Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 5: Love life won't be in your favour!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Gemini, this day will bring lots of chances to be happy and feel blessed. Stars are in your favour today, so try to execute your plans on the professional front. Some may get recognition or rewards at work.

You have strong financial conditions at this juncture and investing in property seems quite beneficial too, so go for it without any hesitation. Those who have planning to take a break from a monotonous routine can apply for leaves now. Everything seems okay except the love front, so be cautious.

What is there to unfold to for the day, find out below

Gemini Finance Today

Your bank balance is brimming and now you may need a finance expert or someone to advise you to invest money to get good returns and save tax. Avoid putting all eggs in one basket and learn to manage investment risks.

Gemini Family Today

Elders may expect your presence at any event organized at home. You may spend time attending guests and meeting new people today. Someone in the family will make you feel proud by getting a new job in a reputed company.

Gemini Career Today

You have been doing great on the financial front for a long time and now your efforts will reap rewards in the form of promotion, salary hike or any award. Those who have joined new offices will try to adjust to the new work environment.

Gemini Health Today

It is time to keep all your worries at bay on the health front. Someone in your family ailing for long will also get relief from the issue. Some may opt for a healthy lifestyle and diet plan.

Gemini Love Life Today

This is a good day for you, but you may not be lucky on the love front today. Try to avoid discussing something important or planning a romantic evening today. Some may not get time to spend quality time with lover or partner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Lavender

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026