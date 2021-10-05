Cancer Daily Horoscope for October 5: The day may bring mixed results

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Cancer, the day may bring mixed results. Some may get their leave sanctioned and get a chance to visit family members. Joyful time is indicated for some on the family front. Everything seems okay today but avoid long trips. Long trips or business tours may not prove rewarding or fruitful for some.

You will enjoy good financial conditions and splurge on someone close. Some may invest in lucrative property deals. Cancer, you are a health-conscious person and your positive attitude will help beat a prolonged health issue.

What your stars have more to offer, read ahead

Cancer Finance Today

You are good at calculations and your smart decisions taken in the past will reap good rewards on the financial front. Some past investment or old property will bring good returns.

Cancer Family Today

Taurus, you love your family and care for them a lot. Today, you will get a chance to spend quality time with them. You should celebrate togetherness and a joyful aura at home.

Cancer Career Today

You are good at whatever you do, so it's going to be a good day on the professional front. You may have to devote extra hours at work to complete an important assignment. Some of you may also have to cater to boss’s demands and expectations regarding a new project.

Cancer Health Today

You will feel healthy and happy today. Your good health is the result of your consistent efforts and healthy lifestyle. Keep following a healthy routine to stay healthy. A new health fad or fitness advice from someone would make you add new things in your healthy life style.

Cancer Love Life Today

You will feel lucky on the love front today as your spouse or partner will plan something special for you to add a spark to a romantic evening. Those who have not been getting attention from their lover may get lucky today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Beige

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026