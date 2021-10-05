Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 5: Creativity will win the day

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Scorpio, this is a favourable day and everything seems to be in your favour except your health condition. It's a good idea to spend some time at home and relax for a few days. Those who have been suffering from a health issue for long should try an alternate treatment or home remedy to manage it.

Those who have been planning to launch a new product or start something new can go for it today. You may come across some good property deals, but research first before making any final decision.

What else is there for you to unfold today, here it is for you to explore!

Scorpio Finance Today

You have a stable financial condition and you can think about investing in new deals. At this juncture, you can also think about collaboration with other players in the market as well. Renting out a property may bag you an additional source of income.

Scorpio Family Today

You will get a chance to visit family members to celebrate something. A relaxed and cheerful aura at home will make you happy and content. Your spouse will be in good mood today. A family youngster can share a good news regarding winning a competition or may be an admission in a prestigious institute.

Scorpio Career Today

Everything will go smoothly at work. Your creative ideas and smart approaches will help complete an important assignment at a given deadline. Property dealers may expect a good commission today.

Scorpio Health Today

Those who have been ailing for long should opt for alternative treatment or take a second opinion. Some may opt for meditation or yoga. Some may follow a strict diet plan to maintain a healthy weight.

Scorpio Love Life Today

New married couples may face some challenges, but things will be sorted out soon. You may have to ruin some plans on the romantic front due to bad health or extra responsibilities at work.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Indigo

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

