Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 11, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Some of you are likely to donate for a good cause. You will be able to achieve stability in your career. Health-wise, you will fare much better than before in keeping fit. A long drive undertaken by some today is likely to be a pleasant one. A decision on the property front is likely to be given in your favour. Your performance is likely to improve on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your loving gestures to someone are likely to be reciprocated.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Slowing the pace of life will have a beneficial effect on health. You will succeed in saving money from daily expenses. Learning the ropes on the professional front will prove interesting. Family will be more than supportive. Help on the academic front is forthcoming. Someone may insist on travelling with you, so take your call.

Love Focus: Lover is not likely to get an opportunity to spend time with you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Some of you will be able to charge for your services at your own terms. A decision at work is likely to favour you. You can be seized by the desire to gain perfect health. This is the right time to train a family youngster in household chores. You are likely to be part of the trip organised by your friends. A property dispute threatens to go the legal way.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to shower his or her affections on you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

At work, you are likely to be in your element. Even moderate exercises promise to keep you fit. Enjoying time out together will help bring the family closer. Don’t drive if you are not in the right state of mind. Those trying to sell property will find the day promising. Students will be able to seek guidance to overcome academic difficulties. You will be able to pay up a mortgage.

Love Focus: An ex-flame is likely to enter your life once again reignite passion.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your changed mental attitude will have positive fallout on the health front. Some central government employees can feel frustrated. A family youngster is likely to add to your prestige by his or her good showing. A sightseeing tour may be organised with friends or relations. Buying property or getting a house constructed is on the cards for some. Be extra vigilant while carrying money.

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you may bring romance into your life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Time to enjoy the fruits of your sound investments has arrived. Family life will prove most fulfilling as you find spouse supportive. Avoid risks on the road today. At work, you may find the ‘in’ tray perpetually full. Home remedy is likely to do wonders for those afflicted with a recurring ailment. People are likely to seek your help on the social front.

Love Focus: Someone’s quiet and subtle ways are likely to bowl you over on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your talents are likely to attract a lot of offers and get you financially on the upswing. Your eye for detail will be much sought after at work. You will succeed in overcoming an ailment that is presently troubling you. Parent or a family elder can intrude upon your privacy. You may get the opportunity of travelling someplace you had wanted to go. Expect your property to remain in demand in the sellers market.

Love Focus: You will take steps to strengthen a loving relationship on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Earning will remain steady to make the financial front strong. Landing a good and well paying job is likely for some. This may be the result of a regular healthy routine and balanced diet. Some of you can work towards acquiring a property. Progress on the academic front will be more than satisfactory. Vanquishing rivals and excelling whatever you touch dictates the day.

Love Focus: A difference of opinion with spouse is best avoided.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Financial worries become a thing of the past as you come into big money. Subordinates can cause unnecessary problems for you at work. This is the time of your life when you feel really fit and nice. You can plan a much awaited vacation with family. Travel promises better opportunities as you resolve to follow every lead. Those looking for a house on rent will manage to find one that fits the bill.

Love Focus: Lover may take out time for you, so plan out something nice.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financial strength will enable you to think big. Confusion at work is satisfactorily resolved. A health problem will be effectively tackled by home remedy. You endear yourself to parents and family elders by doing their bidding. You may be asked to be a part of an exciting trip that someone is organising. Property acquired recently promises to give good returns.

Love Focus: Things brighten up on the romantic front, as someone catches your fancy.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will find time at work to clear pending issues. Some of you are likely to feel much fitter than before. Spending too much on friends can leave you broke. A family member will give good advice regarding a professional matter. Travelling to meet someone close is on the cards for some. A newly acquired property is likely to give good returns. You are likely to judge a situation correctly on the academic front and benefit.

Love Focus: You are likely to find love under the most unexpected circumstances.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will manage to handle your finances well and save too. This is an ideal time to start something new on the professional front. You will feel much energetic and active today. Some good news awaits you on the domestic front. Making plans for a vacation with someone close is possible and will be lots of fun. You are likely to benefit from a property related matter.

Love Focus: A stranger from the opposite camp may cast a spell on you on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON