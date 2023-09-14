All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 14, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may get motivated to plan finances for going in for something big. You will manage to stick to a strict dietary regimen, just to come back in shape. Those in uniform are likely to get a posting of their choice. A family member will be more than willing to take your guidance in an important domestic issue. Undertaking an enjoyable journey cannot be ruled out. Some of you can plan to buy property.

Love Focus: Better times are foreseen for those romantically involved.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Chance to add to wealth may be seized by you. Someone’s suggestion is likely to come in handy for those wanting to come back in shape. Professionally or academically, you won’t have much to worry about. An enjoyable time may be expected by those on a visit to their near and dear ones. Making good time on a long journey is indicated. Start planning on acquiring a property.

Love Focus: Someone is secretly in love with you and is likely to approach you in a most innocuous manner!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Some of you will manage to come out of financial uncertainty and achieve stability. Your resolve will help in bringing physical fitness to your doorstep. Those trying to switch jobs can find a lucrative opening. An enjoyable outing with friends or relations cannot be ruled out for some. Travel bug is likely to bite some and coax them to enjoy some interesting places. A property gives good returns.

Love Focus: You will feel much more at ease now in discussing personal issues with lover than before.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Grey

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Good investments will ensure profuse growth of your money tree on the financial front. You are likely to remain fit and healthy through your own efforts. Something entrusted to you will be completed with utmost efficiency. Some celebration on the home front is expected and will keep you much entertained. An exciting trip is on the cards and will prove lots of fun. You will have the money to invest in real estate, so acquiring property cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Care and support of spouse or lover will provide a sense of immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Good financial phase starts for you now and make your worries on the monetary front disappear. Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts. You will be able to achieve stability in your career. A family get-together is likely to prove enjoyable and help make you more socially in. You can get serious for buying a property that suits your requirements and may even pay for it in advance.

Love Focus: Those planning an outing with lover are slated to have a good time.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Starting something new on the professional front is likely to have better financial prospects. Someone may motivate you to shake a leg to remain in shape. Learning the ropes on the professional front will prove interesting. An exciting time is foreseen on the social front with your near and dear ones today. Your hard work and thorough preparation will find you perform excellently on the academic front.

Love Focus: Mutual respect and understanding will take your love to a new level.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Excellent earning opportunities come your way. Those suffering from an old ailment may find improvement in their health. At work, you are likely to be in your element. Either way you are promised a nice time. Travelling with your near and dear ones is indicated. This is not the day to tackle property issues. Excellent performance on the academic may come as a big relief for those getting the heebie-jeebies. Being a go-getter is likely to make you much sought after on the social front.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your attempts to keep the domestic expenditure to the bare minimum will meet with success. Improvement in overall health is likely. You achieve much on the professional front today. There is much happening on the family front that can keep you thoroughly entertained today. A welcome break from work may come in the form of a short vacation. Your desire for an exciting time on the social front is likely to be fulfilled today.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to have fun with an opposite number.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Money comes to you from various sources and add to your wealth. A fitness spree may find you more energetic than before. A decision at work is likely to favour you. You can be kept busy on the domestic front. A trip overseas is on the cards and will help you achieve what you aim for. Students have their hands full, but will manage their time well. Mending fences with someone you don’t like will be on your agenda today.

Love Focus: Lover’s loving embrace will help you forget your troubles.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Magenta

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financial condition of those down in the dumps is set to improve. Old ailments become a thing of the past for some. You will succeed in concealing a mistake at work, but take care not to tell this to others! Seek assistance before you get overworked trying to balance too many domestic chores. An overseas invitation may find some packing their bags. Students have their hands full, but will manage their time well.

Love Focus: You will succeed in getting love and affection back into your life through your own efforts.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

No problems are foreseen on health and financial fronts. In your quest for perfect health, your daily workout is likely to pick up pace. A business trip will prove immensely successful and bring new opportunities. You will have to be firm with those around to enjoy an uninterrupted private pursuit at home. A chance to set out on an exciting trip may materialize for some. Timely action is likely to make you the proud owner of a property you have invested your money in.

Love Focus: Your splendid suggestion is likely to be lapped up by lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Profits accrue for those working on commission basis. A new health fad can be taken up by some that is certain to give positive results. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news. You may feel a bit cramped in toeing the line of a parent or a family elder. Travelling out of station may appear more of a hassle than an enjoyable outing. You may be called upon to mediate in a property dispute.

Love Focus: Chances of love blossoming cannot be ruled out, as an opposite number gives you the eye.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Silver

