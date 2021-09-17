Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 17

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Forecast for 17th Sep 2021

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Changing your line of work at this junctureis likely to increase your chances of professional growth. An opportunity on the horizon is waiting to be seized and can send you abroad for studies on scholarship. Some of you may be busy packing to move on a transfer to a better station.You are set to become the owner of a prime piece of land. Someone who is overly concerned about your health may pay you a visit.

Love Focus:Those going steady may think of formalising their relationship by getting married.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, you may appear busy at work but your mind may be somewhere else. You are likely to opt for an additional course just to add to your academic qualifications. Sharing expenses jointly with someone can lead to dispute, so settle for a better arrangement. You can be a bit leisure prone on the health front, but remember there is no bravery in not following the laid down norms. Family life can have its ups and downs.

Love Focus: You can be at the receiving end of an incensed partner today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You are very much in contention for a promotion, so continue doing good work and steer clear of controversies. Business, that was not doing well, may start showing profits. Taking studies lightly and getting involved in other distractions may prove disastrous for you, so take heed. Find time to attend to something that needs repairs.A disagreement regarding sharing of ancestral assets threaten to spoil relations, so find an amicable solution.You are likely to become more health conscious.

Love Focus:Despite a tiring day today, you will find time for romance.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Your efficient ways at work will soon make your workload disappear. Go well prepared to participate in a school debate. Tryingto keep up with the Joneses may set a bad example for family youngsters, so learn to live within your means. You can face problems in getting your property vacated. Financially, this can be challenging time for some. Health remains excellent, as you become regular in your workouts. A trip you had been planning is likely to materialise now.

Love Focus:A great time with lover is foreseen today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rose

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Take the help of professionals for your growing business. Judicious spending will leave enough in your kitty to buy a major item.You will need to take a break from work to focus on family. A property being sold at less than the market value raises all kinds of suspicions, so steer clear. An average performance in exams can act as a wake-up call for you to prepare well. Those feeling under the weather will recover.

Love Focus:A trip together with lover is an ideal way to make romantic bonds stronger.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your insatiable wanderlust can find you on a world tour on a shoestring budget. Someone may become part of your family through marriage. Your financial health is likely to improve. Getting a share in ancestral property is possible for some. Don’t neglect your duties at work, as you can get into the firing line of seniors at work. You will need to curb digital distractions and devote more time to studies. Avoid stress to stay healthy by taking up yoga.

Love Focus: Expect an expensive gift from your partner today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Meticulous presentation and persuasive pitching are likely to win an important client. You can only impress your teachers through performance and nothing else. Becoming a part of the group of cycle enthusiasts can take you on an interesting journey. Striking a friendship with a like-minded person while travelling is possible. If you plan to be away from home, carry adequate cash. Your dedication in workouts will give positive results. Financially, you remain stable. A property matter needs your attention.

Love Focus:Some of you may feel partner’s absencequite painful.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Appreciation is in store for those working in the cottage industry. Clearing a competitive exam will be a feather in your cap, so give it your all. Take professional advice on a legal matter to keep on the right track. Don’t borrow money to buy things that are not essential. Getting a home loan sanctioned can pose problems. A family elder may not support your decision to shift out of home. Change your lifestyle for better health.

Love Focus:Your charisma can have your potential lover eating out of your hands!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A long drive with family may soon become a reality and will provequite exhilarating. Someone you had helped in the past may return the favour. A new avenue of earning is likely to open up for you. Don’t let competition affect your academic performance. A health initiative will prove beneficial for the well-being of a family elder. A tax related matter needs to be addressed urgently. Picking up an argument on an issue at work is possible today.

Love Focus:Convey your romantic feelings in the right way to be reciprocated.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Bestowing favourson the right people can open many doors in business, so be open to such ideas. Working according to your timetable is likely to ease academic pressure.A recurring health issue, troubling you for long, is likely to disappear. Your pet project can prove a drain on your finances, if you don’t review it. A long journey by road for an important meeting may get delayed. A property matter may take time to resolve.

Love Focus: Your romance may lose its spark, so do something about it.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financially, you remain strong as your earnings rise. A touring job may keep you away from home. Don’t falter in timely submission of your school assignment. Things are likely to move smoothly on the work front. You will need to manage your finances well. Moving out of a joint family is no solution, just because you cannot see eye to eye with others.Take up yoga and meditation to deal with mental stress.

Love Focus: Lover may sweep you off your feet by saying something you have been dying to hear.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

The day appears auspicious for starting a new venture. Someone undergoing a specialised course may need your support. Don’t invest money on hearsay, as you may lose it. Using unscrupulous means in an exam may have dire consequences, so think and act. A new property has its own set of difficulties, but you will tackle them successfully. You may unwind by going on a short vacation. Financially, you remain on a safe wicket.

Love Focus:Starting a family, when you are not in that frame of mind, can put you under pressure.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter