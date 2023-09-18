Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 18, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Financial worries evaporate as new avenues of earning open up. Active lifestyle will help keep minor ailments at bay. Helping out someone in your own community will help raise your prestige. Homemakers can resent their dull routine and crave a change of scene. A business tour is in the offing for some and will prove fruitful. Some of you may become proud possessors of property soon by paying the final amount.

Love Focus: Relationship gets a boost, as lover seems extra lovey-dovey!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

This is the time to put in an extra bit on the academic front. Healthy dietary habits will find you alert and energetic. Competent execution of a given task will add to your prestige at work. Skillful handling of a delicate situation will help maintain domestic harmony. Those on a vacation in warmer climes will find the weather simply marvellous. A property dispute may make some knock the court’s door.

Love Focus: Romantic front looks promising, as enjoying a special evening with lover is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will be on a sound footing as far as finances are concerned. Food lovers can get invited to a special do and can expect a lavish spread. You will do much to ease the problems faced by workers on the professional front. Homemakers will be able to put their ideas into action on the domestic front. Those travelling abroad are assured of a memorable experience. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Magenta

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Keeping close tabs on the expenditure will help you in saving for the essentials. Health remains satisfactory as you remain regular in your workouts. Good remunerations are in store for freelancers in a deal that is about to be sealed. Family tensions will soon get replaced by peace and tranquility at home. Adventurous types need to be careful while experiencing a thrilling outdoor activity. You may come under pressure on the academic front, if you don’t keep up with others.

Love Focus: Romantic scene appears promising enough to make you lovey- dovey, so expect an exciting time.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Maroon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A new car or a major item is likely to give you a sense of fulfillment. You are likely to adopt a fitness programme that matches your lifestyle. Professionally or academically, you won’t have much to worry about. Some of you can make a plan for an outing or a movie with friends. Adventurous types need to be careful while experiencing a thrilling outdoor activity.

Love Focus: A member of the opposite gender is likely to send out positive signals.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your negotiating skills are likely to come to the fore on the financial front. This is the time to resume the exercise regime you had abandoned. A project completed in time is likely to place you amongst the achievers. You may feel responsible for a family elder as others repose faith in you. Trekking or going to a far of place will prove both exciting and refreshing. Some of you are likely to acquire property by way of inheritance.

Love Focus: Your kind nature may charm an opposite number and usher in a budding romance!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This is an excellent day financially as you receive all your outstanding payments. Health will remain excellent as you take all precautionary measures. Previous dues you had been waiting for are likely to be received soon. Family will be most caring and do much to make you comfortable. Those travelling to a distant place will find the going smooth and comfortable. Efforts are likely to bear fruit in the real estate market.

Love Focus: A fantastic time is indicated with lover today on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Cream

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A good financial move will prove profitable. A change of scene will be good for health. Your multitasking abilities are likely to gain your instant recognition at work. You can be instrumental in the success of a family youngster. Good planning will see some setting out on an overseas journey. A real estate transaction can prove to be a good investment. Correct decisions on the academic front will keep you totally in control of things.

Love Focus: Those living away are likely to get a chance to be with their loved ones.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Financially the day will prove quite favorable as good earnings are indicated. This is the right time for getting back in shape. A job switch promises better working hours and added perks. The family will be more than responsive to your needs. Your option to travel by road instead of train will prove a better option. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. A long assignment on the academic front may prove boring and repetitive.

Love Focus: Time is ripe on the romantic front to say the magic words to your beloved!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Dark Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Someone close can ask for financial help. You are likely to adopt ways to bring yourself in shape. Your ideas on the retail front will result in increased footfalls. A child or sibling is all set to make you proud. Good time lies ahead for those planning to travel abroad. Those in property business can find the day profitable. Much satisfaction is in store on the academic front, as your performance improves.

Love Focus: Romance promises to keep you cheerful and charged!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your investment choices are likely to hit the bullseye. More efforts are needed for you to enjoy perfect health. This is an excellent period for you to excel professionally. A hobby is likely to give hours of entertainment to a family elder. An exciting evening out is on the cards and will prove immensely enjoyable. Property dealers are likely to make a killing in the realty market. Your disinterest for a task on the academic front will be quite evident.

Love Focus: Lover will live to his or her promise to make your day!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Purple

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those worried about their financial situation can rest easy. Health-conscious will manage to achieve total fitness. You can embark on a money-making venture with a close associate. Family front will become a source of great solace. Travel can be a good option to unburden the mind. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. A satisfactory performance on the academic front may come as a big relief for some.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings will be readily reciprocated by the one you love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Golden

