Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 18, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. (Pixabay)

A new workout regime may not suit your lifestyle. This is the day to plan an evening out. A change on the work front can leave you with mixed feelings. You may have to prove your mettle in a competitive situation to get accepted. Be judicious in investments, as carelessness can lead to losses. Getting invited to a family get together or a marriage cannot be ruled out for some. An excursion with friends promises to be exciting.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings with lover on the romantic front will prove most enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Controlled diet will help you in retaining good health. You are likely to err on the professional or academic front and pay dearly. Homemakers will find resetting the house most fulfilling. You are certain to proceed on a vacation to someplace exotic and enjoy your heart out! A property deal is likely to be negotiated and brought within your budget. Your social life will be much more happening now, than before. Financially, you are likely to do well. Paying back to creditors will not be a problem anymore for some.

Love Focus: Love life promises to remain stable.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Be wary of wayside food or you are likely to upset your system. Some builders may start thinking in terms of a township soon. This is a great day to spend with your near and dear ones. Organising a picnic or a sightseeing trip cannot be ruled out. A celebration on the professional front may remain on a low key. Financially, you are likely to achieve stability and consolidate your position. Some of you may be in the final stages of acquiring property. Socially, you are likely to be most sought after, as your popularity rises.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to succeed, so expect a great time!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Architects and engineers may get involved in a dream project. You are likely to discharge all your domestic responsibilities to the satisfaction of all. An invitation to an event overseas may come with complimentary air tickets! You may start construction in an existing plot. Health remains excellent. Something started today is certain to succeed, as you are going through an auspicious phase. An excellent day is foreseen in which you achieve much.

Love Focus: Romantic front brightens, as lover takes the first step.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

You are likely to grab all the opportunities that come your way and prosper. You make all the right moves and make your presence felt on both the social and professional fronts. Complex issues at work will be easily handled. Opting for a safe investment will be a step in the right direction. Catering to the needs of family members will give you an immense sense of fulfillment. Changed diet will help in reducing the waistline. A property may fetch you a handsome price.

Love Focus: Those in love you will have a reason to smile!

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

This is a day when you will impress superiors by performing your best on the professional front. You will manage your finances well to save for something important. A little sweating out will keep you trim and slim. Setting up a new house or buying something new for the house is indicated. You may find travelling rejuvenating. Shifting residence to a new location is possible. A social activity may keep you gainfully employed on the social front.

Love Focus: You will manage to find time to be with the one you love today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Golden

You may take up a physical activity. You may take extra efforts to remain in touch with all who matter on the social front. Spouse or a family member is likely to take the load of you for things that you find difficult to do on your own. Enjoying the evening with like-minded people cannot be ruled out for some. Too many contradictory orders floating at work may have you confused, so take your own decisions. Funds for a project may become scarce in the absence of proper budgeting. A journey may prove monotonous.

Love Focus: Lover appears in the best of moods today, so make the most of it!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour:Purple

Good going on the professional front may motivate you to give in your best. There is a good chance of meeting someone you had not met in years on the family front. Joining a gym or an exercise regimen is indicated. Taking a shortcut may lose time, so adhere to the tried and tested routes. You are likely to remain strong on the financial front. An opportunity of a lifetime may come to you for purchasing a prime piece of land. Support of friends and well wishers will help keep your morale high.

Love Focus: Positive signals on the romantic front promise to keep you in an excited state!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver

Bringing changes in lifestyle will be good for health. Someone on the social front can be of immense help, provided you approach him or her. Financially, you will be able to manage fine. A long drive will help you relax your mind. Your professional reputation is set to rise. You will have the money to purchase an item you had been wanting for the house.

Love Focus: Bringing some excitement in love life will keep you contented and fulfilled.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Grey

Asking for guidance on the fitness front will be a step in the right direction. Your professional prospects are likely to brighten, as new opportunities come your way. Financially, you will remain on a safe wicket. You remain in an upbeat mood regarding a child. Visit to a pilgrimage place is on the cards. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright. Your intelligence and confidence will soon find you on the path to success.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to be realised soon.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

Opportunities on the professional front are likely to chase you. Career front looks simply great as your keen foresight helps you along! You manage to come a step closer to your dream of earning big on the financial front. Health problems worrying you disappear. Possession of a property may come to you. Family members will cater to your whims and fancies and give you the treatment you deserve. You may find yourself unusually busy on the academic front today.

Love Focus: You may start enjoying the company of an opposite number due to mutual liking and common interests.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour:Orange

Peak physical fitness is assured, as you streamline your daily routine. Gaining popularity on the social front is likely for those who make it a point to remain in touch. You will manage to earn a handsome amount through your talents. Your ability to tackle difficult and intricate problems would brighten your chances at professional front. A family youngster is likely to take long strides on the academic front and make you proud. Taking the initiative to approach someone may brighten your prospects.

Love Focus: Some new ideas implemented on the romantic front will prove unique and most timely.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Pink