Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 20, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You will need to be judicious in spending money. A family member is likely to join the family business or father’s profession. A good diet will keep the system in balance. On the home front, you are likely to get back in the same coin what you give out. Planning an out-of-town journey is on the cards. Your efforts on the academic front will bear fruit.

Love Focus: A candle light dinner is likely to ignite passions.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Savings come in handy in a project requiring capital. Chartered accountants and lawyers will be able to find some good clients. Your ailment is set to get cured. A family outing is likely to be planned. A new acquisition may put you in the exclusive club of the ‘haves’. Those learning how to drive may need to spend more time on it.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to go back on his or her word making you lose your peace of mind.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A sound investment will find you financially secure. You may find your popularity on the rise at work. Someone may be after you to complete a pending work at home. You may get serious to come back in shape. An overseas journey is indicated for attending a wedding or ceremony. The day is auspicious to buy gold or jewellery.

Love Focus: The one you love may become incommunicado for no rhyme or reason.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A dip in fortunes will not affect the financial front. Lucrative work is in the offing for builders and contractors. The ailments that you are suffering from are set to disappear. This is the day to spend time with children and family. This is not the day to sit idle, so plan something exciting! Those seeking employment are likely to get a call soon.

Love Focus: A treat from lover promises to make your day.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your bargaining skill saves some bucks today. Probationers and internees may need to remain regular at work. A troublesome health problem simply disappears. You find time to share the small joys of the family. An outing with the friends is likely and will be most enjoyable. Those involved in extracurricular activities will excel.

Love Focus: Doing small things for lover will make love stronger.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Learning new skills is likely to keep you gainfully employed. Your focus on health promises to keep you fit and energetic. A family member is likely to make you proud. You may need to visit someone who is ailing, just to express your sympathy. A prime property is likely to be yours soon. It is still not time to reap the dividends of previous investments.

Love Focus: You may take your relationship to the next level.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Health remains satisfactory, but your aim should be total fitness. There is immense demand in your line of work. Avoid carrying large cash on person. Some family issues get resolved to your satisfaction. A long journey will prove enjoyable in more ways than one. This is the right time to realise your dream on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those seeking love can feel desperate.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Splurging on luxuries of life seems a possibility. Work related issues pose no inconvenience. Outside food is best avoided. You are likely to share a special equation with a youngster. Visit to a friend or relative is likely to take up the day, but it will be enjoyable. Success is foretold on the academic front. Organising or attending a party or a function is on the cards.

Love Focus: Those in love can face a hard time explaining their absence to lover!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You get your just deserts by trusting strangers with your money. You will need to keep up your health routine to remain fit. Some fresh ground may be broken on the professional front. You will enjoy the company of friends or cousins. A trip by road is best avoided today. Attending a lecture or a programme is on the cards for some. You derive immense satisfaction in personal life.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you may be expected to fulfill the expectations of partner.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A scheme in which you had invested matures. Business venture undertaken with great fanfare will make steady progress. Health remains good, as you manage your exercise routine well. Getting together to go someplace exotic is on the cards for some. A piece of good news is likely to cheer you on the academic front. You can have a difference of opinion with a parent regarding your personal life.

Love Focus: Today, a fantastic time can be expected in the company of the ones you love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Online business will flourish, if adequate time and energy is devoted to it. Past tensions that had been giving you sleepless nights are set to vanish. Family support may not be forthcoming in a new venture that you are planning. A trip down the memory lane will help bring the loved ones together. There is still more wait for those expecting an increment.

Love Focus: A candle light dinner will do wonders in getting into the mood.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A windfall can be expected for those dealing in shares. At work, a superior’s bad mood may catch you unawares. The health-conscious are set to remain in fine fettle. A piece of good news is likely to spread happiness in the family. Those bored of the daily grind may seek an outlet. Higher studies may beckon some for better prospects. A thing left behind or misplaced will be recovered.

Love Focus: Those separated may recall fond memories of times together.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Peach

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

