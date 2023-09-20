All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 20, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Previous investments may start giving good returns. A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. Implementing your ideas at work promise to keep you gainfully employed. Setting up the house may take priority over other things today. Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. Someone is likely to take unnecessary advantage of your helpful nature.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend the day in the company of beloved.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to find the day favourable, as whatever you take up is completed satisfactorily. A timely investment done previously may prove a goldmine. Those facing the side effects of allopathy may find home remedy extremely beneficial. Your being helpful around the house will be appreciated by family. Remain alert while visiting isolated places and never do so alone. A property deal is likely to be sealed at the earliest. A friend’s advice helps you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Spending time with the one you love will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Money poses no problems and grows steadily. Those suffering from lifestyle diseases will find their condition improving. Consistency on the professional front will help you achieve much today. Family will be supportive and encourage you in whatever you want to achieve. Driving to enjoy is very much on the cards for some. House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to bestow love and tenderness to make the day fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will be able to safeguard your interests on the financial front. Problems on the health front will soon become a thing of the past for some. You are likely to be commended for your good work on the professional front. Caring for someone on the family front is likely to enhance your reputation socially. A perfect vacation is on the cards for some. You may seriously consider a good bargain on the property front.

Love Focus: Your loving tender care will do much to strengthen the relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will need to start saving now to avoid problems later. Inculcating physical workouts in your lifestyle will benefit health. Today, this skill is likely to hold you in good stead at work! Arrival of your near and dear ones promises to brighten the home front. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation. If you want to buy property the time is favourable.

Love Focus: Chances of getting romantically linked with someone are likely for some.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Playing the stocks will prove profitable for some. Those ailing can expect to be taken care of well. Professionals may find the day a great learning experience. Much togetherness is in store for some on the family front. Pilgrimage will help you evolve spiritually. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property. Someone’s company on the academic front will help infuse some excitement in your life.

Love Focus: You will find ways to be with lover and make the most of the time together.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

An unpleasant surprise awaits you on the financial front. Focus on workouts for gaining fitness and peace of mind. A senior is likely to repose full faith in you for completing an important task. You will need to remain sensitive to the moods of spouse or a family elder. A lot of travelling is foreseen for some. A house or an apartment will soon become a reality for some.

Love Focus: Developments on the romantic front appear to be positive.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Financially, you will be in a much comfortable position than before. Gymming is good, but don’t go overboard in using any equipment. Someone’s arrival is likely to brighten up the home front. A friend or a relative may invite you on a vacation. A property issue is likely to be settled in your favour. Academic front may not prove hunky-dory, as you may fail to deliver.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, but it is up to you to take the initiative!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Golden

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Problems faced on the financial front will soon be resolved. You are likely to find yourself fit and full of energy today. Good preparation may be required before discussing an issue with a superior. Renovation or changes on the home front may be given the go ahead. Remaining motivated on the academic front is the only way!

Love Focus: Getting romantically involved with someone is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Maroon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Minting money through a scheme cannot be ruled out for some. Condition of someone close will show signs of improvement. Things will turn out favourable on the professional front. You are likely to enjoy spending time with family today. Religious minded can go on a spiritually elevating journey. Chances of owning a house of your own look bright for some.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are certain to find it today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financial strength is set to grow stronger for some. Some of you can find fitness classes beneficial for health. Excellence will be blended into a project that you submit at work. Calm prevails at home and you are likely to have a lot of time on your hands. Someone may invite you to travel along to a place you have not seen before. Pending paperwork concerning a property will be completed.

Love Focus: Expect a royal treat from a lover; a gift will be the icing on the cake!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Grey

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Financial front will grow stronger as your income steadily rises. Your minor ailment can respond to a home remedy. Things move smoothly at work as you manage to implement your ideas. Someone from abroad or out of town is likely to brighten the domestic horizon. Those feeling stressed are likely to take a break by going on a vacation. Those surveying for accommodation is likely to find a suitable one.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions are likely to be reciprocated by the one you admire.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Purple

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON