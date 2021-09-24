Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 24

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Forecast for 24th Sep 2021

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Wasteful expenditure by the family can make you see red. You may need to watch your step on the home front today, as you can get involved in petty arguments. Things not happening according to schedule at work may need to be set right. A planned business trip will go as per schedule and may prove profitable. You are likely to buy or sell a property. Adhering to norms will keep infections away. Financial stability is assured.

Love Focus: Partner seems moody today and is best left to herself or himself.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

An ego problem with senior today can have far reaching consequences, so avoid it if possible. Don’t pass around your assignment among your classmates, as someone is likely to copy it verbatim and put you into trouble. You remain financially strong, as money comes to you from various sources. A health problem troubling you may disappear on its own. You can plan a weekend outing with family somewhere out of city. Good returns from property are foreseen.

Love Focus: Getting partner into the mood for some action seems an uphill task today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Concerted efforts may be needed by new mothers to come back in shape. Those in the media and the hospitality sector are likely to get noticed for their good work. You will be successful in clearing a tough competitive exam. It is important to defuse a family situation, before it disturbs domestic peace. Be patient with someone who is not in the mood to listen to anyone. A piece of land can become a bone of contention.

Love Focus: Turning on your charm will be enough to attract the one you like.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Your excellent work is likely to be recognised by superiors and rewarded. Taking a year off from job to add to your academic qualifications will be a step in the right direction, as it promises to open many more avenues. Your fitness level is set to get a boost by regular workouts and a healthy lifestyle. A child may opt for a career in a creative field, instead of opting the usual vocations, much to your disappointment. Work towards financial stability.

Love Focus: Your repeated efforts to attract someone may finally succeed.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Successful completion of a project may get you a pat on the back today by those who matter at work. You are likely to impress your teacher by your excellent performance in tests today. No amount of restrictions imposed on a rebellious child will work, so try to be a bit more understanding with him or her. An office picnic is in the offing, so become a part of it. Returns on investments will help in keeping you financially stable.

Love Focus: Your outgoing nature is likely to attract someone suitable.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Judicious spending will help in saving money for your future use. Someone is likely to extend a helping hand at work today, even without your asking. A classmate who has grown close to you is likely to share class notes with you. Today, you will simply love being driven by a friend or relative in his or her new car. Someone who has hurt your feelings previously may seek your forgiveness now, so be magnanimous enough.

Love Focus: Lover may get upset today over something that you had said in the past.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Don’t try to be one up on your immediate superior in front of the top boss, as it can rebound on you. Plagiarism is a crime and can affect your reputation adversely, so don’t indulge in it. A family outing is on the cards, so keep lots of eats and drinks to make it doubly successful. Getting your house renovated may prove expensive, but it will be a job well done. Don’t share any extra information with a casual acquaintance.

Love Focus: You may take your romance to the next level.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A man management situation can get out of hand at work and put you in a spot. Your performance is likely to hit rock bottom, if you continue to remain a part of the backbenchers. A member of your extended family may go out of his or her way to settle you in a new place. An invitation for a celebration of someone close may find you travelling to another city to participate in it.

Love Focus: Whatever you dream about on the love front is not happening today, so relax.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your past reputation and qualifications will be enough to get invited to join any company of your choice. A career counsellor will be indispensable for those standing at crossroads and not knowing what line to choose. Incomplete paperwork may put a property transaction in jeopardy, so take the help of a legal expert. An issue not to your liking may make you seethe within, but you will manage to retain outward composure. A new fitness program will give positive results.

Love Focus: A movie or dinner is foreseen for the lovebirds today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those collecting dues from borrowers will find the going easy. A happy financial situation can make you think on the lines of purchasing something major for the house. Domestic happiness is likely to be short-lived with the arrival of a pest of a guest. Don’t offer your property to anyone in your extended family, as it may become difficult to get it vacated at a later date. You experience an excellent phase on the fitness front.

Love Focus: You will do well to keep your love life under wraps, as of now.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Rust/Orange

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Taking a long break from work today may make you miss out on many clients, so keep it short. You will do well to reinvest the returns from your previous investments to maintain financial stability. Family life cruises along smoothly and domestic bliss is assured. You must regularly tick off a family member who has no control on eating. Someone who you have met during a train journey and befriended may have an agenda in befriending you.

Love Focus: Spouse is likely to make the day special for you with a surprise.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will manage to find ways and means to make your money last. The organisation you had resigned from may make an offer you just can’t refuse, so consider it carefully. You will manage to find time for family by taking time out from your busy schedule. Daily tiring commute by public transport may make you purchase your own vehicle. Your request for delay in rent payment may be agreed to by the house owner.

Love Focus: An argument with spouse today may leave a bad taste in the mouth.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

Follow mores stories on Facebook & Twitter