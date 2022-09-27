Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 27, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your lifestyle is likely to improve with increased earning. An outside support can be expected to see your dream project through. Take precautions against changing season. A family elder may not be as supportive as you had believed. Property owners may think on the lines of construction. Excellent showing on the academic front will put you on the forefront.

Love Focus: Those in love may find it difficult to spare time for a meeting.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are set to become financially stronger. You may be allotted more than your fair share of work in office. Good dietary control and an active life will ensure that you retain good health. Tempers may flare up at home today, but you must keep your cool. Keep adequate buffer time for reaching your venue as chances of delay cannot be ruled out. A good property offer comes your way, so don’t miss it.

Love Focus: You will the company of lover today and make the most of togetherness.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Clinching a lucrative deal is likely to bring you into a lot of money. Joining a gym to achieved perfect figure cannot be ruled out for some. Work may pile up and compel you to devote extra time to it. Someone’s help will prove most welcome on the family front. Travel proves therapeutic, especially for those on a long journey. Developing a piece of land is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Love life rocks and plans to spend time with lover will go without a hitch.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Your well thought out financial plan promises to keep you financially strong. This is not a good day for those in business, due to depleting demand. Take precautions against changing season. A celebration may be in full swing on the family front. You may be invited by someone to travel to a holiday destination. This is the right time to initiate something on the property front.

Love Focus: The one you love may play hard to get, but your perseverance will pay!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You may have to wait out for a sanction, but it will be well worth it. You are likely to surprise others by your physical fitness in a friendly competition. Be extra vigilant while carrying money. You may feel let down by not being invited to a special function or a gathering. Those undertaking a long journey will make it in good time. A property dispute may be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: This is the best day to express the feelings for someone you love!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those suffering from lifestyle disease are likely to remain fit. A family elder may try to curb your expenses. Businesspersons will need to be sensitive to the market to make a killing. You may find it difficult to kick a habit that spouse dislikes. You may need to travel at a short notice today. Campus recruitment will enable some to bag a lucrative job.

Love Focus: Attention from the members of the opposite camp is likely to keep you aglow.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will manage to raise finances for something urgent without any problems. Explaining things in detail to a superior will help in clearing a misunderstanding at work. Those fond of junk food may need a change of lifestyle. Setting the house in order may become the priority of homemakers today. You will be able to preempt difficulties and make a long journey comfortable.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings may not be reciprocated by the one you love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Good monetary management will keep your bank balance healthy. Chance of getting posted out on promotion looks bright. Some of you will manage to come back into shape. Attending a family get-together is on the cards for some and will prove most enjoyable. Those travelling by road or train can face problems. Higher studies can beckon some and may even get them into a premier institution.

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to experience immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Things may appear worrying on the health front, but this may not be so. Travel brings you new opportunities. You may need to remain a bit cautious on the financial front. Steady your pace to be productive. Some property issues are likely to keep you occupied. Students will be able to concentrate better by improving company and study environment.

Love Focus: A resolution is in sight for those not pulling along in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financially, you may feel a bit cramped, but it will only be a temporary phase. A project completed successfully will catapult you to a position of prestige. Half-measures on the health front are not advised. A family elder will be full of praise for the help you are rendering. Having a finger in every pie will entail a lot of travelling, but it will be worth the effort.

Love Focus: Romantic front appears rosy as you meet an ideal match.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may get a bit concerned about your finances, but you really don’t need to be. Peak physical fitness will make even strenuous activities seem like child’s play. A challenging situation at work is likely to be tackled well by some. Tiff with spouse over a trivial issue can spoil the domestic environment. You will need to better your performance on the academic front to make your mark.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, so plan an evening out with lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A strong monetary front will help you in stretching your budget. De-stressing techniques will do wonders. You can lag behind in a project at work and find it difficult to cope up. Homemakers will take the initiative of making some positive changes on the home front. A trip you are not keen on may turn out to be interesting, so give a second thought to it.

Love Focus: Grievances in a personal relationship will need to be urgently redressed.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

