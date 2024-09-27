Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 27, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

An old ailment may get cured through home remedy. Your self-discipline in spending will help fatten you bank balance. You will be much more stable and composed in tackling big issues at work. Enjoying togetherness with family cannot be ruled out for some. Perfect enjoyment is foreseen for those planning an outing today. You will do well to go ahead with a purchase of a piece of real estate.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and falling head over heels for someone cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Those facing problems on the health front can expect improvement in their condition. Money from previous investments is likely to be received soon. You can soon become an important member of a team on the professional front. Your ideas on the home front will be appreciated by all. Much fun is in store for those travelling on a vacation. You are likely to benefit from a property related matter.

Love Focus: Romantic life looks up, thanks to your boldness in taking things in your own hands.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. Availing a wise investment opportunity is likely to give good returns in the near future. Office may appear quite enjoyable today as you are able to set your own pace at work. You are likely to enjoy the company of a distant out of town relative. There is a good chance of going out of town for an official trip. Property is likely to be sold for a good profit.

Love Focus: You will be much more accepting of someone’s romantic interest in you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Your desire for better health can make you think on practical lines. Enhancement of career is assured for those in the promotion zone. Financial front is set to become strong for some investors. You will be able to manage things well on the domestic front. A short trip is on the cards with near and dear ones and will be most rejuvenating. Those aspiring for a roof over their head may come across a bargain they just can’t refuse!

Love Focus: A long-term relationship may end with wedding bells for those in love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Being a choosy eater has its merits; it helps keep you in shape! Financial situation, which was showing a downward trend, improves. Colleagues will be more than helpful in assisting you through some complex procedures at work. Take help on the domestic front, instead of overburdening yourself. Someone you take along on a trip is likely to prove an asset. A step regarding property may prove unfavourable, so be careful.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with promises to make the day a memorable one!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Eating right may become your mantra for remaining healthy. Opportunities to earn good money will knock soon. Someone you have done a good turn to is likely to extend a helping hand on the professional front. Meeting old friends and colleague will be much fun and keep you popular. A new and exhilarating experience awaits you on a trip that you are contemplating. A property dispute appears inevitable for some.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings will be the highlight on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Orange

A healthy mix of exercise and diet will do you good. No major problem is foreseen on the financial front. Professionals will derive much benefit by putting money into things that promotes their cause. Remaining surrounded by your near and dear ones will be therapeutic. Proceeding on a pilgrimage or vacation cannot be ruled out for some. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go ahead.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to shower his or her affections on you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

You can become health conscious and bring your physical condition into focus. You may set out to improve the conditions on the financial front. An excellent day is foreseen for people involved in any kind of trade. Support of the family will help you in accomplishing your dream. Initial reluctance to go on a journey is likely to turn into excitement. You will find luck favouring you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you may bring romance into your life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Saffron

You will enjoy good health through regular workouts. Past investments will keep your coffers brimming. Excelling in your present job is likely to give you a professional high. Turning a new leaf will help bring loved ones nearer. A journey may be undertaken on someone’s invitation. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go ahead. You are likely to fare well in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Flirting won’t hurt you and can give oodles of fun, so why not enjoy while it lasts!

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Silver

Good health is assured for those suffering for sometime. This is the time to rejoice as wealth comes your way from various sources. A positive development regarding a deal is foreseen on the business front. A family member is likely to take some burden off your shoulders. Giving good account of yourself on the academic front is a foregone conclusion for some! You are likely to get even with someone spreading ill will against you.

Love Focus: Love life can do with a bit of rekindling as partner seems most supportive.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

You will take up some healthy activity. A payment held due to red tapism is likely to be released soon. You are likely to exercise your authority on professional front to defuse an ugly situation. Someone in the family may volunteer to share your workload. You can plan an outing with your best friend. Timely action is likely to make you the proud owner of a property you have invested your money in.

Love Focus: Lover will help you in coming out of your shell and enjoy togetherness.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Peach

Despite excesses, you will be able to remain in perfect health. Some of you can begin to save money for purchasing something big. There is a good chance of a decision turning out in your favour on the professional front. An enjoyable outing with friends or relations cannot be ruled out for some. Countryside drive will prove a welcome change from the city congestion for some. A challenging time on the academic front will find you come out with flying colours.

Love Focus: Your romantic mood seems contagious, so expect a great time with lover!

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Golden