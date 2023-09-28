All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 28, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You are likely to weather a cash crunch by opening other avenues of earning. Those afflicted with a lifestyle disease will be able to keep it in check and may even show improvement. A profitable deal is likely to click for some businesspersons. On the family front, you are likely to kiss and make up, and salvage a situation from turning ugly. Overseas travel is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Someone you have a crush on can give positive indications on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Those feeling financially insecure will have a reason to cheer soon. Health-wise you are likely to feel much better as you bid goodbye to an ailment that had been troubling you for long. Some of you will succeed in increasing your output at work. Someone in the family is likely to make you proud. A journey may have its ups and downs. Getting the paperwork in order for acquiring property may prey on your time.

Love Focus: Nearness to colleague can turn into a budding romance for some.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A lucky break on the financial front will help fill up your coffers. Street food can have serious consequences on your health, so desist. Professional rivals will fail to pick holes in an assignment submitted by you. Turning a new leaf will help bring loved ones nearer. You will need to be more alert while driving. Some of you can lag behind on the academic front by not being regular.

Love Focus: The first day will find your romantic endeavours being rewarded in full measure.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Silver

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Some of you can lag behind on the academic front by not being regular. An old ailment may return to trouble you, if you are not careful. Expect a family reunion as a family member is likely to drop in from out of town or country soon. Speed kills, so have adequate time on your hands to obviate the need for driving fast. Formalities for possession of a house get completed making you its proud owner!

Love Focus: Love is in the air and those feeling under the cloud on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Light Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You may feel reluctant to invest in a scheme in a big way. Balanced diet and abstinence from junk food are your keys to good health. Work on the professional front will move smoothly and without any outside interference. A changed mindset will allow you to find happiness in your present domestic environment. Driving to the countryside will prove rejuvenating, but be careful to avoid exposure. An offer of a prime piece of property is likely, but it may come with its share of hassles.

Love Focus: Chances of a friendship blossoming into romance cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Maroon

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may experience a financially fluid situation, but things will turn in your favour. Joining a gym or taking up some healthy activity is indicated for some. Soaring reputation on the work or academic front will place you a cut above the rest. Your near and dear ones will prove supportive and remain upbeat about your achievements. You may be in two minds regarding a journey.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations will soon be realised in a party or a get-together.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Magenta

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You may have to wait for better schemes to come along, before investing your money. Your own efforts on the health front will enable you to take the road to total fitness. Professionals will find a distinct increase in clientele as their reputation spreads. You may be at loggerheads with someone in the family today. This is the time for spiritual awakening for the religious minded.

Love Focus: You will get the chance to share your romantic feelings with the special one in your life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

It is best not to splurge till financial front is fully stabilised. Those hoping to shed weight may taste success under expert guidance. Your networking skills for furthering your career may be in evidence today. A family event can keep you totally engrossed today. Some of you can become serious about owning property. You may have to give quality time to someone on the academic front.

Love Focus: Today, lover may just not show any interest in you, leaving you hurt and dejected.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may get impressed by a lucrative financial scheme, but it is best to read the fine print. Those doing their bit to shed weight may find encouraging signs. You may have to think out ways to lighten your workload. Keeping parents or family elders informed about your whereabouts will be important today. Accept delay rather than speeding up on the road. You may need to brush your knowledge regarding a chosen subject on the academic front.

Love Focus: Keep romantic thoughts at bay today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Magenta

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Don’t be rash in opening your wallet, whatever be the temptation! Taking up an exercise routine is possible and will benefit you immensely. A lot of hard work and networking will be needed to do well in a professional field. Some tasks on the home front may require immediate attention. Some problems are foreseen in a journey. Some of you can remain busy in completing a task given on the academic front.

Love Focus: Don’t wait for things to happen on the romantic front, as it can become an endless wait for you!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Purple

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Playing the stocks may not give the anticipated returns, but will prove profitable, nevertheless. Health related problems might cause discomfort. There is much to be done on the professional front by you to attract the right clients. Family and friends may prevail upon you to spend time with them today. Keep a check on speed while travelling, as stars appear unfavourable. Some of you can apply for a home loan for buying a property.

Love Focus: You may find lover in complaining mode today, so a sympathetic ear will help you save the day.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

It is sensible to remain judicious in your spending at this juncture. Slowing the pace of life will have a beneficial effect on health. Plans submitted by you can come under scrutiny, but will eventually see the light of the day. A family youngster may need guidance to cure his or her erring ways. A trip abroad may be delayed due to some unforeseen circumstances. You may be called upon to mediate in a property dispute.

Love Focus: Keeping love life on hold for some time just to review the relationship is possible for those in love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Orange

