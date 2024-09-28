All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 28, 2024.

Starting a workout regimen to come back in shape is possible. A family celebration is on the cards and will prove most enjoyable. Loan you had applied for may get sanctioned. A promotion or an increment is on the cards for some. An exciting vacation is on the cards for some. You are likely to perform well on the academic front. A property is likely to come into your name.

Love Focus: Newlyweds or those newly in love will get a chance to enjoy total bliss.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

Positive steps to conserve money may get encouraging results. Adhering to an active life and controlled diet will be enough to find you hale and hearty. You may need to remain ready with alternatives at work. A short journey will prove relaxing for those trying to unwind. Chance to own a piece of property may materialise soon, so don’t miss this opportunity. Homemakers are likely to be at their creative best today.

Love Focus: Efforts will help make things brighten up on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

A business trip promises to bring lucrative opportunities, but the key is to seize them in time. An initiative on the health front is likely to keep you refreshed and rejuvenated. There is a likelihood of putting property up for sale. Financial situation is likely to improve for some. Spouse will be supportive and will be with you in thick and thin. There is a good chance of travelling abroad to meet a family member.

Love Focus: Romance flourishes as you draw closer to your loved one.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

Taking all the precautions for retaining good health is likely to assume importance at this juncture. The day may find you gearing up to receive someone from out of town or overseas. It is important to set the pace at work for others to follow to meet the deadline. Even though you do well, remain focused on the academic front. Avoid someone who is a source of irritation to you on the social front. A trip planned by you may need to be rescheduled.

Love Focus: Romantic front looks promising, as enjoying a special evening with lover is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

An intellectually rewarding time is foreseen in a gathering of like-minded people. Focus on health will keep you fit. Changes on the home front that you are keen on may require the consent of those affected. A big venture that you are contemplating will require good financial planning, before anything else. You will get the chance to implement your plan at work. A fun trip with friends is on the cards. If you are into buying and selling property, you can expect excellent monetary gains.

Love Focus: An expensive gift is in the offing for those in love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

You may be inclined to get back your fitness by shaking a leg. On the work front, your problems, if any, are set to be over. This is the day to relax and take things easy, so get down to making your home environment tranquil. Those appearing for an exam or competition are likely to fare well. You will succeed in stabilising your financial front. A good property deal is likely to be struck by some.

Love Focus: This is a good day to spend with lover and strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

A change of routine may prove beneficial to your health and well being. Someone is likely to appreciate your providing a helping hand today. At work, remain on the right side of boss for your own good, even if it means compromising on certain things. You can become a bit tight on the monetary front. Chilling out with friends today is indicated. Watch your step on the home front, as someone may take a stand that is not in your favour.

Love Focus: Chances of getting romantically linked with someone are likely for some.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Financial front will be in the pink of health. Those not satisfied by their looks can go in for an image makeover. This is the right time to initiate something on the property front. Visiting someone out of town is foreseen for some. A change made at workplace will prove to be a wise decision. Your large heartedness can win the admiration of subordinates. Despite hectic schedule you will manage to find time for family.

Love Focus: An evening out will be like icing on the cake on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Diet control may become the key to your remaining fit. Compensating someone who has been promoting your cause will be a step in the right direction. You may remain much sought after on the academic front. Honour and recognition is in store for those associated with a social cause. You will finally be able to realise your dream on the professional front. An exciting piece of news on the social front can be expected.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and spending time together is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Taking things in your hands, rather than relying on others, will prove advantageous in achieving total fitness. Excellent networking skills are likely to take you places. Professionals looking for increasing their clientele will succeed. Chance to earn big money is just around the corner, so be prepared. A great time is foreseen for those taking a break through a short vacation. Investing in a property now will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to experience total bliss on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Beige

A family member will be more than willing to take your advice in an important domestic situation. Your inspiration will serve some youngsters well on the academic front. You may have to accommodate someone influential in your official capacity. Someone’s preferential treatment may have strings attached, so be careful. Getting introduced to something new on the academic front is possible.

Love Focus: Someone has a soft corner for you and is looking for a chance to express love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Placing your personal work before official tasks will be easy in the present work scenario. Someone may help you find ways to multiply money. Eating out with friends and family will be fun today. Harmony prevails on the home front.

Getting some lucrative offers on the job front may become a reality for some. You are likely to get close to those who matter on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to plan a grand evening with you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

