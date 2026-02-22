Horoscope Today for February 22, 2026: Astro tips to avoid the unnecessary hiccups at the workplace

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Matters at work are likely to show positive progress. An academic goal that earlier seemed out of reach may now feel achievable. A useful networking opportunity could emerge on the social front. Those negotiating a property deal may find fortune tilting in their favour. Smart negotiation skills may help you clinch an important deal and enhance your reputation. Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for February 22, 2026 (Freepik)

Love Focus: You may feel inclined to add excitement and freshness to your love life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) An enjoyable outing may lift your spirits today. A family gathering may put you in the limelight. Business matters are likely to move smoothly, helping you meet important goals. Academic efforts may bring recognition and boost confidence. Exceeding targets at work could improve your chances of earning incentives.

Love Focus: A thoughtful gesture may help strengthen emotional bonds.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Beige

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) A modest start made now may open doors to future gains. You may succeed in adjusting social plans to suit your convenience. Health advice received recently could prove useful. Stubbornness at work may create challenges if not handled carefully. An overseas travel opportunity may surface and broaden your horizons.

Love Focus: Positive romantic signals may come from someone who has caught your attention.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A personal issue may need patience and calm handling. Home remedies could bring relief from a lingering health concern. Staying alert on the academic front will help in competitive situations. Taking on extra work without clarity may lead to pressure. Travel plans may need flexibility due to changing conditions.

Love Focus: Romance may need renewed effort to regain warmth and momentum.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Taking charge and staying visible may support success. Fitness efforts are likely to show encouraging results. Spending for a meaningful cause could bring emotional satisfaction. A brief break from routine may seem tempting. Home improvements may bring a refreshing change. Students may benefit from a mix of effort and favourable timing.

Love Focus: Giving space could help ease differences in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your pleasant nature may leave a strong impression on others. A professional matter could require careful handling to avoid complications. Academic performance may require added attention. Time spent with loved ones is likely to be comforting. Financial help may come from a supportive source. Better eating habits could improve overall well-being.

Love Focus: Emotional fulfillment may deepen bonds for those in love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Regular exercise may keep you feeling energetic. Standing up for someone could become necessary, so trust your judgment. A long-awaited professional development may finally take shape. Academics look promising with steady effort. Speculative spending may require restraint. You may also need to set boundaries during a social outing.

Love Focus: Couples planning marriage may enjoy an extended romantic phase.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A sense of satisfaction may come from finally having things your way. Professional achievements could fill you with pride. Academic prospects appear encouraging. Health routines may begin to show positive effects. Financial stability may improve through mindful spending. Emotional support from your partner could feel reassuring.

Love Focus: Romantic moments may unfold naturally for some.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Beige

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Positive news regarding an awaited matter may lift your mood. Financial conditions could show gradual improvement. Professional efforts may draw attention from influential people. Alternative therapies might bring relief. Academic pursuits may help you move closer to your goals. Travel or relocation plans may take shape in time.

Love Focus: A warm response may come when affection is expressed sincerely.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Family interactions are likely to be pleasant. You may find yourself back in the spotlight. Professional dedication could lead to appreciation or recognition. Strong preparation may place you ahead in academics. Timely investments could help secure future stability.

Love Focus: Romantic efforts may add charm to the evening.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Social activity may keep you engaged. Unexpected delays at work may require patience. Clear planning at the start could prevent future complications. Managing priorities at home will be important. Desired changes may need further discussion and compromise.

Love Focus: Shared moments may bring joy to those in love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Someone may create obstacles, so staying alert is advised. Social interactions may offer a refreshing break. Saving and budgeting could take priority. Home improvements may appeal to some. Romance may gain momentum through creative gestures. Scholastic efforts are likely to earn recognition.

Love Focus: Emotional closeness may grow, bringing renewed warmth to your love life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026