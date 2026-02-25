Horoscope Today for February 25, 2026: A cosmic guidance to overcome your academic challenges before the retrograde

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Travel-related decisions may emerge early today, especially if movement feels slower than expected, calling for patience and flexible planning. Financial goals remain relevant but benefit from realistic pacing. Recovery after physical effort supports steadier energy. Respecting senior voices at home brings emotional grounding. Charges linked to shared spaces need awareness. Academic demands feel intense, so spacing tasks wisely may help restore mental balance. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 25, 2026

Love Focus: Forward moving closeness builds trust gradually.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Family responsibilities take the lead today, especially where long-term transitions require thoughtful discussion. Food choices influence stamina more than usual. Calculating returns carefully avoids misjudgment. Clear communication improves coordination in work-related planning. Adventure driven travel may feel demanding. Property listings require patience rather than quick fixes. Learning deepens when curiosity is followed naturally instead of rigid structure.

Love Focus: Allowing room for understanding eases tension.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Financial offers and income related discussions may grab attention first, encouraging careful evaluation before commitment. Strength based routines support physical balance. Reputation at work improves through consistency. Emotional backing from close circles feels reassuring. Slower journeys allow reflection. Domestic energy stabilises with small adjustments. Academic methods may need revision to suit changing concentration patterns.

Love Focus: Comfort giving association nurtures reassurance.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Academic focus becomes the starting point, pushing you to recalibrate pace and expectations without self pressure. Hygiene and routine deserve attention. Tracking withdrawals prevents confusion later. Professional communication needs clarity. Family celebrations uplift mood. Heritage oriented travel may feel draining. Property records benefit from careful verification.

Love Focus: Steady reassurance strengthens emotional security.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Green

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Property matters come into focus early, especially where ownership details or borrowing conditions require review. Household responsibilities need balanced handling. Attention toward younger members supports stability. Market trends suggest observation over reaction. Immersive outings inspire creativity. Learning speed shifts positively when curiosity replaces urgency.

Love Focus: Emotional durability supports deeper connection.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily routines set the tone, encouraging practical organisation over overthinking. Medical briefings help informed choices. Clearing pending invoices avoids unnecessary stress. Project based roles progress steadily. Shared beliefs strengthen domestic harmony. High energy trips add momentum. Clear comprehension follows once distractions are reduced.

Love Focus: Inner emotional inquiry enhances awareness.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Decision-making becomes central today, especially where balancing priorities feels challenging. Monitoring wellness indicators prevents overstrain. Saving intentions for children shape future plans. Distribution issues in business require calm control. Unexpected family needs test patience. Restorative travel supports renewal. Property timelines must remain realistic.

Love Focus: Settled conversations bring emotional balance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Environmental and lifestyle adjustments draw attention, motivating practical upgrades rather than extremes. Financial benefits offer relief when managed wisely. Care related roles need empathy. Domestic harmony grows through mutual understanding. Memory linked travel may feel heavy. Structural issues at home need methodical resolution. Learning expands when curiosity leads.

Love Focus: Feeling assistance offers quiet comfort.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Golden

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Long-term planning shapes the day, especially where future security depends on early action. Physical endurance benefits from moderation. Customer-focused expansion improves through listening. The family provides grounding support. Travel connected to partnerships feels reflective. Local charges need tracking. Academic rhythm flows when intuition guides effort.

Love Focus: Shared beliefs reinforce trust.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Discipline anchors progress today, helping manage responsibilities with clarity. Fitness milestones boost confidence. Income sources remain stable with structure. Conversations around family assets benefit from openness. Learning oriented outings refresh perspective. Property dealings need alertness against unreliable intermediaries. Academic responses feel smoother with calm focus.

Love Focus: Heart driven understanding deepens bonding.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Ideas and innovation dominate the start of the day, encouraging fresh approaches to ongoing situations. Managing discomfort naturally improves awareness. Financial capability grows through smarter application of skills. Professional rapport strengthens with honesty. Family discussions bring clarity. Exchange-based travel supports growth. Academic questioning sharpens insight.

Love Focus: Easy familiarity nurtures comfort.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Beige

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Reflection becomes the opening theme, helping you reassess habits and priorities gently. Financial caution protects against impulsive moves. Networking needs discernment. Organising domestic routines restores harmony. Ceremonial journeys feel grounding. Home energy improves through conscious clearing. Regular academic review keeps progress steady.

Love Focus: Healing from within restores harmony between partners.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma (Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)