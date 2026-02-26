Horoscope Today for February 26, 2026: Here's an astrological impact with the first Mercury retrograde of 2026

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) A developing issue at the workplace may need timely attention. Plans for a family gathering may remain uncertain due to others’ constraints. Those recovering from an ailment may notice steady improvement. Helping others is admirable, but moderation is advised as appreciation may be limited. Favourable chances appear for those who have applied for a house or plot. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 26, 2026

Love Focus: Expressions of warmth may feel restrained today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) A new idea at the workplace may help you present yourself more effectively. Money lent earlier has a chance of coming back. You may succeed in motivating others for a trip, adding to your own enjoyment. Homemakers could feel inclined to reset or refresh the home. Students may need to push harder to reach their targets. Property-related opportunities may surface soon.

Love Focus: A pleasant outing with your spouse may uplift your mood.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Some may find themselves racing against time to meet professional deadlines. Seeking help could ease pressure if you feel stuck. Social efforts may not show quick results, so patience is required. Staying focused is essential to keep pace academically. Financially, the day appears encouraging with scope for gains. Those dealing in property may notice favourable developments.

Love Focus: A missed chance to meet someone special is possible.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Clear reasoning may work strongly in your favour at work. An invitation to a function could open useful networking avenues. Family time looks rewarding and may strengthen bonds. A road journey has chances of being enjoyable. Emotional restraint is advised, as impulsive actions may not serve you well.

Love Focus: New romantic possibilities may surprise those seeking love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Beige

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Handling an important assignment efficiently may help reinforce your professional standing. Academic responsibilities appear manageable if you stay consistent. Returns from an investment may fall slightly short of expectations. Stay alert around those who may not have your best interests at heart. A social gathering promises cheerful moments. Family equations could shift positively with better understanding.

Love Focus: A partner’s indifference may need gentle communication.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Listening to advice before choosing a new path could prove wise. Those feeling unwell may notice encouraging signs of recovery. Careful saving habits may keep finances steady. Academic networking may open useful doors. Seniors at work are likely to notice your efforts. Mixed signals from someone socially suggest the need for observation. Extra caution while travelling is advised.

Love Focus: Displaying wealth may not attract the affection you seek.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Long-standing health concerns may ease gradually. Close monitoring of a professional initiative may be necessary. Independent thinking is advised, especially in financial matters. Academic delays may call for discipline and tighter planning. A supportive attitude socially could help someone genuinely in need. Thoughtful speech will help avoid misunderstandings.

Love Focus: Focused efforts can bring harmony to your romantic life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Golden

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) This is a good phase to review career goals and plan ahead. A past investment may deliver encouraging returns. Fitness routines seem easier to maintain, supporting good health. Property-related changes may be initiated by some. Attention to detail will be essential in all tasks. Staying alert academically can prevent avoidable setbacks.

Love Focus: Someone close may be waiting for the right moment to express feelings.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Helpful advice could place you in a better academic position. Acknowledging others’ contributions will reflect well on you. Careful choices are needed in academic commitments. Professional circumstances may require working with someone you usually avoid. Loan-related matters may progress slowly, calling for patience.

Love Focus: Making time for your partner can strengthen bonds today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Peach

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) A meeting may open doors to a promising professional deal. Guidance from a knowledgeable person could enhance academic performance. Socially, you may find yourself enjoying the spotlight. Financial prospects appear encouraging. Property-related decisions may feel timely under supportive influences.

Love Focus: Mutual effort can add warmth to your romantic life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Silver

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Financial restraint may be necessary to maintain balance. Physical limits should be respected to avoid strain. A social gathering could be marked by warmth and camaraderie. Persistent effort at work may start showing results. Academic visibility may improve through sustained dedication.

Love Focus: Being together may disturb routines, but bring emotional satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Organising an event may go smoothly with careful planning. Some may proceed with an initial payment for the property. Professional growth may depend on smarter strategies rather than sheer effort. Travel using public transport requires extra caution today. Opportunities to enhance academic qualifications may arise. A deal could bring satisfying financial gains.

Love Focus: Growing warmth from someone you admire may open romantic possibilities.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma (Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)