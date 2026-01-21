Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Horoscope Today for January 21, 2026: The day brings future prosperity, academic luck, and more

    Daily Horoscope: Read the astrological predictions for each zodiac sign based on an expert's guidance on January 21, 2026.

    Published on: Jan 21, 2026 1:00 AM IST
    By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

    A celebratory mood at home uplifts everyone’s spirits. Motivation returns, making it easier to resume workouts. Financial compromises help maintain balance for now. New procedures at work feel more obstructive than helpful. Navigating missed travel connections tests patience but ends well. Gated communities attract your property interest. Mindful concentration steadies academic flow.
    Love Focus: Whispering secrets rekindles warmth and closeness.
    Lucky Number: 4
    Lucky Colour: Peach

    Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for January 21, 2026 (Freepik)
    Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for January 21, 2026 (Freepik)

    Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

    Positive steps finally resolve a lingering financial concern. Your appetite remains aligned with health goals. Excellent operational efficiency supports impressive professional results. A reunion with loved ones appears likely. Homesickness becomes easier to manage during travel. Property upkeep demands attention today. Academic focus progresses in a steady upward cycle.
    Love Focus: Whispering sweet nothings deepens affection beautifully.
    Lucky Number: 6
    Lucky Colour: Beige

    Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

    Teamwork flows smoothly as everyone works toward shared goals. Intermittent-fasting habits support sustained energy. Financial analysis becomes easier through improved tools. Household responsibilities are handled with precision. Strong emergency preparedness enhances travel safety. Deep-cleaning requirements add extra effort to property matters. Academic immersion improves but calls for more consistency.
    Love Focus: Overcoming misunderstandings strengthens emotional clarity.
    Lucky Number: 1
    Lucky Colour: Red

    Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

    Your energy remains neutral, allowing for a well-paced day. Spending discipline is important when using digital modes. Professional expertise strengthens credibility despite some monotony. A sibling’s thoughtful gesture brings pleasant surprise. AI-generated itineraries make travel planning easier. Property utility management requires mindful oversight. Academic attention feels inconsistent and needs anchoring.
    Love Focus: Vulnerability brings depth to emotional bonds.
    Lucky Number: 8
    Lucky Colour: Orange

    Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

    An unexpected monetary need dips your bank balance. Neglect could aggravate an old health concern. Productivity tricks fail under a heavy workload. A clash of priorities with a younger member calls for open dialogue. Visa issues may interrupt travel plans. Penthouse living sparks curiosity. Exam direction requires sharper clarity.
    Love Focus: Apologizing sincerely resolves emotional friction.
    Lucky Number: 2
    Lucky Colour: Maroon

    Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

    Visiting an ailing elder reconnects you with relatives. Avoiding excesses keeps your health stable. Saving consistently stays high on your priority list. Every effort pulls you closer to your dream career. Travel safety requires extra attention. Property appreciation continues at a gradual pace. Exam discipline strengthens with structured practice.
    Love Focus: Dealing with insecurities brings emotional growth.
    Lucky Number: 9
    Lucky Colour: Golden

    Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

    Smooth communication puts colleagues at ease. Herbal remedies soothe a sore throat and restore comfort. Avoid financial agreements with casual acquaintances. Letting go of nagging behaviour refreshes home harmony. Travel decisions are shaped by security considerations. High-end realtors provide valuable property insights. Exam alignment feels strong and encouraging.
    Love Focus: Emotional rollercoasters bring deeper awareness.
    Lucky Number: 11
    Lucky Colour: Grey

    Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

    Innovative ideas generate notable profits. Channelling mental and physical energy positively heightens joy. Switching career lines now isn’t favourable. Parental concerns rise due to your casual attitude. Traffic disruptions affect travel plans. Affordable housing trends catch your attention. Academic evaluation clarity feels scattered and needs focus.
    Love Focus: Staying faithful may feel emotionally challenging.
    Lucky Number: 8
    Lucky Colour: Saffron

    Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

    Study momentum feels uneven and needs steadier structure. Overeating could lead to discomfort. Important contacts help open fresh income avenues. Promotions favour teachers and engineers. Helping with chores keeps the home lively. Rash driving must be avoided. Renting versus buying needs clearer evaluation.
    Love Focus: Standing by each other strengthens long-term marital bonds.
    Lucky Number: 22
    Lucky Colour: Cream

    Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

    Choosing the right investments requires a cool, balanced approach. Preventive skin care avoids unwanted relapses. Be cautious while withdrawing or handling money. Being labelled a workaholic shouldn’t distract you from progress. Careless words may hurt family sentiments. Road confrontations must be avoided. Assessment energy feels low today.
    Love Focus: Commitment fears may influence your decisions.
    Lucky Number: 3
    Lucky Colour: Brown

    Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

    A cousin’s visit fills the home with laughter and nostalgia. Wellness communities support health goals, though effort must come from you. Cutting corners strengthens finances temporarily. Policy-related roles open meaningful leadership opportunities. Hill destinations offer refreshing travel. Relocating to another city seems favourable. Academic questioning skills peak today.
    Love Focus: Staying true to your word builds deeper trust.
    Lucky Number: 9
    Lucky Colour: White

    Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

    A woodland getaway feels perfect and deeply rejuvenating. Natural remedies gently enhance wellbeing. Better credit monitoring supports stable finances. A healthy workspace fosters long-term professional success. A relative’s thoughtful gesture brightens your day. Relocation timelines become clearer in property matters. Academic evaluation strengthens your overall learning approach.
    Love Focus: A perfect match feeling grows stronger.
    Lucky Number: 7
    Lucky Colour: Silver

    By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

    (Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

    Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

    Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

    Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

    Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026

    • Manisha Koushik
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Manisha Koushik

      Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Horoscope Today For January 21, 2026: The Day Brings Future Prosperity, Academic Luck, And More

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes