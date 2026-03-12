Horoscope Today for March 12, 2026: These zodiacs will foresee good health, new wealth, love luck and more

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20) You will find luck on your side in a financial deal. Today, you may get the opportunity to further your aims both on the professional and personal fronts. There is much happening on the family front, and you are likely to fully participate in it. Efforts on the health front will be fruitful. A pending property issue gets completed, and will be a big load off your chest. Helping a friend or relative will add to your prestige. Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for March 12, 2026 (Freepik)

Love Focus: On the romantic front, your focus may remain towards strengthening the bonds of relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) If the property is on your mind, then the chances of getting a good bargain cannot be ruled out. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect to enjoy an exciting time today. A balanced diet is the key to your good health. Money comes to you from various sources to fill your coffers. Chance of getting teamed up with a person you like is possible in a project at work. Those travelling should be careful on the road.

Love Focus: Be completely honest in your present relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Financially, you may get motivated to earn more. Positive thoughts are likely to fill you with good vibes and keep you mentally and physically fit. You can enjoy a drive through the city today. Your helpful nature can come in for praise. An excellent family time is in store for you as you take time out from work. You continue to perform well on the professional front and manage to take a step nearer to becoming indispensable for the organisation.

Love Focus: Lover may seem a bit distant and may need space.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) A promotion is on the cards for the uniformed personnel or those in private sector. Family will appear most responsive to your needs. Money needs to be conserved, as a cash crunch appears imminent. Health matters may take priority over other things. A lengthy trip could feel exhausting and monotonous. Those shifting houses can face difficulties. You will need to keep your tempers under control at all times, as it can create problems for you today.



Love Focus: Differences in opinion may need patient handling on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) A family get-together will give you the opportunity to meet some new members you had not met before. You will remain focussed on whatever you have set out to accomplish today on the professional front. Maintaining an active lifestyle will help you in keeping healthier and fitter. You can maintain stability and confidence in your finances. Travelling may prove therapeutic for some. Travelling may prove therapeutic for some. Be charitable in dealing with disciplinary problems.

Love Focus: A difference of perspective with your partner may need calm handling.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) You may get involved in arranging something on the family front. A personal job may entail a lot of travelling, so be ready for it. Good health is foreseen. You may have to hire someone to share your workload, so start thinking on those lines.

Freelancers and contract workers will manage to make clients agree to their terms and conditions.



Love Focus: Someone who has an immense liking for you is likely to do something special for you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Red

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Planning something with the family will be more work, than enjoyment. You are likely to go through a favourable period on the professional front. An out-of-town trip may materialise. You love the company of people, especially of your own age group. You find yourself full of energy today. Situation is set to improve for those feeling tight on the financial front.



Love Focus: Those in romantic mood may have to hold their horses today!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Now is the perfect moment to set ambitious career goals, with success nearly yours. Interaction with relatives will increase. An out-of-town official trip is likely to give you some respite and peace of mind. High morale will keep you in exuberant mood. A good financial move will prove profitable. Your fresh effort will successfully help you regain your form.



Love Focus: Look your best, if you want to win the heart of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) A major project may become a financial drain on you, but you will manage it. You will do your health a great favour by dumping junk food. A fresh professional venture will gain positive attention, and some will find time for it. from your hectic schedule for some leisure activities. This is a good day to travel, so make plans for a short vacation. Some of you may possess a flat soon.

Love Focus: A compatible match may be found for the eligible.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Brown

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Now is the ideal moment to concentrate on your studies. New diet will require a trial phase before being adopted. Those in debt will manage to pay back the full amount soon. Disinterest and lack of persistence at work may put you on the wrong side of seniors. A journey to a distant place is possible. Those living in a joint family set-up are likely to feel frustrated, but looking at the positive picture will help them overcome it.



Love Focus: Those craving for romance may need to change their approach for gaining success.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Money flows in and promises to keep you in a happy financial state. You can be invited as a guest in a seminar or event. A few of you may get the chance to go on a short out-of-town trip. This is an excellent time to showcase your talents on the professional front for furthering your career. A family gathering is in the pipeline and will prove most enjoyable. A property matter will be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: You are likely to make this a perfect day for romance!

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Golden

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) This is not the day to sit idle, so plan something exciting! The day is auspicious to buy gold or jewellery. A task assigned to you in academics will get successfully completed. Try Opting for healthy food and adopt an active lifestyle. An increase in pocket money is likely for some children. Partner will be more than willing to travel with you. Take advice from everyone, before giving the green signal for a domestic project.



Love Focus: Hurdles faced in a relationship will need to be tackled in a deliberate manner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

