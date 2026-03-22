Horoscope Today for March 22, 2026: Cosmic tips to overcome your ailments and financial setbacks

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20) It is a good time to turn your focus on your course. Tracking expenses closely prevents sudden money shortages and keeps finances steady. You may stick to your fitness routine and feel energetic throughout. Precision and patience elevate tasks you choose to pursue today. Remain aware of what all is happening on the property front, lest you be caught on the wrong foot. Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for March 22, 2026 (Freepik)

Love Focus: Mutual involvement helps bring freshness to the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Pink

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Some good advice will soon find you in a favourable situation on the academic front. Give credit where it is due, ignoring it may show you in a bad light. A meeting is likely to turn fruitful and translate into a lucrative deal for retailers. You are likely to become the centre of attraction in a social gathering and enjoy every moment of it! You may not get a chance to proceed on a planned vacation.

Love Focus: Spending time together may disrupt plans slightly, but emotional gain makes it worthwhile.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Control expenses carefully to safeguard your finances in the coming days. Much bonhomie may be witnessed in a get-together that you happen to attend. Steps to increase your visibility on the academic front will be successful through your untiring efforts. Those on vacation may get to see some new places. A family dispute over property may snowball into something serious.



Love Focus: Falling in love seems possible, as the one you admire begins to grow warm towards you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Brown

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Those ailing for some time will show positive signs of recovery. Those involved in healthcare, or emergency services can remain at ease about an ongoing deal, as clarity improves and earlier worries begin to settle. Someone’s homecoming may call for a celebration, so get cracking right away! Those thinking of a short vacation may need to apply for leave right away. Some of you are set to shift into a bigger house. Your academic achievements will earn widespread appreciation.

Love Focus: Your kind nature may charm an opposite number and usher in a budding romance!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) You will manage event planning smoothly, with every detail carefully organised and handled. Freelancers are likely to benefit more by working smart and applying a thoughtful strategy. Your presence at a social gathering will naturally place you at the centre of attention. An encouraging opportunity may come your way to add to your academic qualifications. Passion stays high, bringing warmth, excitement, and enjoyment to personal moments.

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to enter a new phase of life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Keep out of any kind of trouble or controversy, as you may get embroiled in it. Getting invited to a party or enjoying someone’s hospitality is possible. Gains are foreseen for those in real estate business. Travelling with friends is possible and will be fun. What you had set out for, you have achieved in full measure. Health remains excellent, as you become fitness conscious. Learning brings surprising joy and satisfaction for a few academics.

Love Focus: Romantic efforts pay off, bringing warmth, clarity, and shared fulfillment.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Making workouts a part of your routine is indicated. Judicious spending will find your bank balance in a healthy state. Day seems favourable for those in health and hospitality sector. A relative’s timely step could bring strong support your way. Some may receive a chance to visit an exciting place. A favourable turn begins, bringing steady improvements into your everyday life.

Love Focus: Your plan to catch someone’s eye on the romantic front is likely to succeed

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Impressing those who matter will not be difficult, as you go all out. Something that is troubling your mind of late is likely to disappear. Keeping abreast with the latest will help you in moving smoothly on the academic front. An outdoor sporting activity may catch your imagination and benefit you health wise. You may be faced with monetary problems, but nothing that you cannot overcome.



Love Focus: An exciting time with a lover is indicated for those recently married.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) It is a perfect time to turn your ideas into action. Travel bug may bite and make you pack your bags. Remain alert while transacting money, as loss is foreseen. Your family stands firmly behind every decision you pursue wholeheartedly. Stress and tensions may make some visit a place of religious significance soon. You are likely to find a perfect getaway for rest and relaxation. Some may invest everything to leave an academic impression.

Love Focus: Cater to lover’s moods, if you want peace and harmony!

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Cream

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) You may get irregular in your exercise routine. You may win lots of brownie points by playing host to someone who has come from outside. You will need to get serious on the academic front right away or you may lag behind. Someone in the family may overspend on things not exactly required.



Love Focus: Unfulfilled romantic promises strain trust and quietly weaken the bond.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) A minor ailment, dogging you for sometime, is likely to disappear. Unplanned spending quietly dips into savings before you even realize it. Those in show business or creative fields may get a chance to promote themselves. A joyful family gathering lifts your mood and brings warm smiles. Your plans for an outing will proceed without any hassles. Stiff competition threatens to put paid to your sporting dreams.

Love Focus: You may take romance to the next level.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Avoid trusting people you barely know beyond surface-level connections. Taking help from someone clued up on the academic front will help clarify your mind. Property choices may feel confusing, while extended travel drains patience fast. A family member’s guidance sparks surprising progress and timely clarity.

Love Focus: It may take some efforts to improve lover’s bad mood today.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026